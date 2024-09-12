Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, September 13, 2024
Thursday, 12 September 2024, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Petchsrivichai Enterprise PCL
Petchsrivichai Enterprise PCL (SET: PCE) commences first-day trading on SET
- Set to expand palm oil extraction and palm olein production plants
- Determined to become a national leader in the integrated palm oil industry

BANGKOK, Sept 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Petchsrivichai Enterprise PCL (SET: PCE), a leader in the integrated palm oil industry, today began trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), highlighting the Company’s readiness as an integrated producer and distributor of palm oil products with a supply chain management system in place, to respond to customer needs as a One-Stop Service.

The Company is also proceeding with the expansion of its palm oil extraction plant and palm olein production plat, taking advantage of the opportunity while the palm oil industry is expanding both domestically and in the export market, to create growth in a bid to become a leader in the palm oil industry at the national level.


Mr. Prakit Prasitsupaphol, CEO & Managing Director of Petchsrivichai Enterprise PCL, announced that the Company began trading PCE shares on the SET today, September 12, in the Agro & Food Industry Group, Agribusiness Sector, under the abbreviation PCE. This followed the successful IPO of 750 million common shares for 2.28 baht per share. At the IPO, PCE shares received overwhelming interest from investors, reflecting confidence in the Company’s integrated palm oil business. In so doing, they helped to make PEC one of the stocks that attracted keen interest from investors from the first day of trading.

PCE has set its growth strategy to become a leader in the integrated palm oil industry at the national level through 1. Being a leader in the integrated palm oil industry with full management readiness of the supply chain system, as group companies possess combined production processes for palm oil products from upstream to downstream, warehousing and port services, as well as the modern transportation processes to meet customer needs in the form of “One-Stop Service”, with nearly 40 years of direct experience in the industry; 2. The group’s location is in Surat Thani Province, an ideally strategic area for raw material sourcing and being close to customers and seaports; 3. The group’s production processes and quality control have been certified by international standards.

The Company plans to use the funds raised in the SET to invest in the expansion of a crude palm oil extraction plant, doubling the production capacity from the current 60 tons of fresh palm fruits per hour, along with increasing the stability of the supply of raw material and crude palm oil supply for further refining processes, as well as investing in machinery and equipment to double the production capacity of palm olein for consumption from the current 300 tons per day. The Company’s two production plants were already operating at 80-90% of installed production capacity. Moreover, the fund will also be used to improve the efficiency of the production process, to expand the market in all sectors both domestically and in the export markets, and to invest in technology that will apply to research and further development, to add value to products and create opportunities in new markets in the future.

As for the operating results for 2021 to 2023, the total revenues were 28,178.54 million baht, 32,696.15 million baht, and 24,722.79 million baht, respectively, while the net profits were 847.33 million baht and 214.40 million baht, and 330.50 million baht, respectively. For the first six months of 2024, the group had a total revenue of 12,921.47 million baht and a net profit of 211.97 million baht, similar to those of the same period of the previous year. In 2023, the group’s main revenue was derived from the palm oil industry at 98.61%, with the sales proportion of 63.67% for the domestic market and 36.33% for the international market.

Mr Somsak Sirichainarumitr, CEO of Asset Pro Management Co Ltd (APM), as a financial advisor, said PCE is considered the first fully integrated palm oil industry leader to list on the SET and has the potential to grow in line with the expansion of the palm oil industry, spurred on by growing purchasing power in both domestic and international markets, for consumption or applications, by the renewable energy groups where demand is continuously increasing, and in the use of oleochemicals as ingredients in products such as cosmetics, soaps, skin care creams, etc., following the recovery of the domestic and global economies. They are also applicable to the biodiesel industry.

Ms. Nalyne Viriyasathien, Managing Director, Investment Banking and Advisory of Maybank Securities (Thailand) PCL, as Joint Lead Underwriter, said PCE’s IPO offering of 750 million shares at 2.28 baht per share, or 1,710 million baht, was enthusiastically received by both retail and institutional investors. This was because investors were confident in the business potential of PCE, a leader in the palm oil industry with high growth potential. They also believed PCE would be another quality stock for investors in the Thai capital market.

Mr. Payupat Mahabhol, managing director of investment banking at Yuanta Securities (Thailand) Co Ltd and joint lead underwriter, said that he was confident that PCE would be a growth stock that would generate good returns for investors. The company’s strength as a leader in the integrated palm oil industry and its ability to manage the supply chain system that provides customers with a one-stop service can help reduce extraneous costs. Therefore, for PCE as an enterprise with strong business partnerships, this fundraising will help strengthen its capital, which will be used to expand the business and further the Company’s growth according to its business plan.

Released by Public Relations Dept., MT Multimedia Co., Ltd. for Petchsrivichai Enterprise Plc.
For more information, please contact: Thiyaporn “Dah” Sriadunphan
Tel. +66 (0) 87 556 6974; Email: thiyaporn.s@mtmultimedia.com

Petchsrivichai Enterprise PCL [SET: PCE; PCE/F; PCE/R] https://pce-th.com/ 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Petchsrivichai Enterprise PCL
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CBL International Limited Announces 1H 2024 Interim Financial Results  
Sept 12, 2024 22:39 HKT/SGT
Femto Technologies Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement  
Thursday, September 12, 2024 9:00:00 PM
2024 Summit of young entrepreneurs from Macao, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Taiwan Held in Hong Kong  
Sept 12, 2024 17:26 HKT/SGT
Midea Group Accelerates Global Expansion  
Sept 12, 2024 16:47 HKT/SGT
Transport for Wales makes Hitachi its "Mobility as a Service" partner  
Thursday, September 12, 2024 3:57:00 PM
Petchsrivichai Enterprise PCL (SET: PCE) commences first-day trading on SET  
Sept 12, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
NEC Publishes ESG Initiatives Supporting Sustainable Growth of Companies and Society in "ESG Databook 2024"  
Thursday, September 12, 2024 2:13:00 PM
"Ashes of the Kingdom" Breaks Barriers to Captivate the World: Chinese Female-Oriented Games Showcase Global Impact  
Sept 11, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Pixotope Forges Strategic Partnership with Happy Elephant Consortium for Asia-Pacific Expansion  
Sept 11, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Sculpting Reimagined: Maxon Releases ZBrush for iPad  
Sept 11, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Data Architecture Singapore
17   September
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia (Online Course)
17   September
Virtual
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT QATAR 2024
19   September
Qatar, UAE
World CX Summit & Awards
19   September
Bengaluru, India
HR LEADERS & HR TECH STRATEGY MEETING 2024
24   September
Malaysia
Digital Experience Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
Operational Excellence Show 2024
24  -  25   September
Dubai, UAE
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
26   September
Malaysia
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
CETA
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
MobilityX
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       