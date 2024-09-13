Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.
Subsea Communications Leaders Come Together For The Annual Global Coverage Gathering At Submarine Networks World In Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Submarine Networks World, the world’s largest annual gathering for subsea communications leaders, will once again convene in Singapore on September 25 and 26. Now in its 27th edition, Submarine Networks World is established as the flagship annual event for the industry.

Over 900 attendees from cable owners, cable operators, consortium members, solution vendors, technology innovators, consultants and service providers will meet at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre to reconnect, discover the latest trends and opportunities in the subsea communications landscape and chart the path forward for current and future cables that keep the world connected.

“Subsea communications infrastructure is absolutely critical to the way we live and work, so this event really is vital to the future of global connectivity. Once again, we’ve assembled a ‘who’s who’ of leaders to share their insights and the exhibition floor is packed with solutions that can help drive progress. We can’t wait to welcome this community back to Singapore later this month for our biggest ever edition of Submarine Networks World.” says Paul Clark, Managing Director - Asia for Terrapinn.

More than 60 sponsors, exhibitors and partners will be showcasing their latest products, solutions and services including Title Sponsor Infinera, Platinum Sponsor Ciena and Gold Sponsors ASN, Digital Realty, Fugro, HMN Tech, Mobily and Telecom Egypt.

130 subsea leaders from every inhabited continent will be speaking onstage across five different theatres (Strategy, Cable, Data Centres & CLS,Operations & Maintenance, and Network) alongside blockbuster keynote sessions each morning. Speakers include:

  • Herbert Xiong, Head of Submarine Cables Infrastructure, China Mobile International
  • Bevan Slattery, Founder, SUBCO
  • Sonia Jorge, Founder & Executive Director, Global Digital Inclusion Partnership (GDIP)
  • Julio Bran, CEO, Trans Americas Fiber
  • Nigel Bayliff, Senior Director, Global Submarine Network, Google
  • Alpheus Mangale, Group CEO, SEACOM
  • Ubaid Younus, Network Investment Manager, APAC, Meta
  • Jim Fagan, CEO, EXA Infrastructure
  • Aileen Chia, Director-General, Telecoms & Post and Deputy Chief Executive, Connectivity Development & Regulation, IMDA
  • Mamy Traore, CEO, GUILAB

For event information and full conference agenda, visit www.terrapinn.com/SNW2024PRESS.

About Submarine Networks World 2024

Submarine Networks World 2024 will take place on 25 - 26 September 2024 at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore. Firmly established as the world’s largest annual gathering of the global subsea communications community, Submarine Networks World is the dedicated platform to exchange knowledge, explore the latest projects, develop strategies and form lucrative new partnerships to drive the industry forward.

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce a product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something.

Media contact:
Hairol Salim
Hairol.salim@terrapinn.com




