  • Friday, September 13, 2024
Friday, 13 September 2024, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Source: The Sukhothai Bangkok
The Sukhothai Spa at The Sukhothai Bangkok Unveils a Tranquil Oasis in the Heart of the City
A Serene Blend of Ancient Culture and Modern Luxury at The Sukhothai Bangkok

BANGKOK, Sept 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Sukhothai (pronounced Su Ko Tai) is renowned as one of Thailand's 76 provinces, nestled in lower northern Thailand. Translating to "dawn of happiness," Sukhothai serves as the muse for our newly unveiled spa, The Sukhothai Spa, where ancient Sukhothai-style culture is artfully infused into our design and ambiance. Here, we invite guests and members on a journey to a tranquil, spiritual, and soothing haven-a serene escape for relaxation and rejuvenation, with nature's embrace as our guiding force.

The Sukhothai Spa at The Sukhothai Bangkok
Facade entrance at The Sukhothai Spa

Alexander Schillinger, General Manager of The Sukhothai Bangkok, shares the inspiration behind The Sukhothai Spa's creation. The discovery of over 7,000 square meters of lush gardens adjacent to the hotel sparked the vision to provide guests with a spa experience immersed in the harmonious embrace of nature at the heart of bustling Bangkok. Collaborating with leading design and architecture firms, we transformed this vision into reality. By strategically positioning the main building to capture captivating views of lush greenery and incorporating traditional Thai houses as iconic landmarks, we've elevated the overall guest experience.

Landscape Architecture Design Concept:

The Sukhothai Bangkok's design team seamlessly blends Thai architecture and landscape design, creating an architectural gem that mirrors the ambiance of a hidden village within a lush garden. Drawing inspiration from Wat Sri Chum, a revered temple, our design integrates elements that capture the temple's grandeur, offering guests a delightful surprise with every exploration of the hotel grounds.

Concept of the Treatment Rooms:

Hammam: The Hammam welcomes guests with warm-toned materials, including a traditional wooden Thai door adorned with elegant bronze handles. Luxurious green natural stone finishes on hammam beds evoke serenity and harmony with nature. The two-step recessed ceiling pays homage to Wat Sri Chum, creating a captivating focal point. Terracotta mosaic tiles in the wet zone symbolize the texture of a lotus leaf, enhancing the room's symbolism and elegance.

Hammam Room: Inspired by Middle Eastern and North African bathing rituals, our Hammam Room offers a bespoke and private experience promoting physical cleansing, relaxation, and well-being.

Treatment Room: Located on the second floor, the treatment rooms embrace a simple and direct representation of Thai architecture. Bright and relaxed, with a 'Pra-Kon' wall pattern representing the Thai house, the space exudes contemporary beauty. High ceilings and curved shapes add delicacy and softness, complemented by a jacuzzi tub using terrazzo and light mosaic.

Our extensive array of services includes massage therapy, beauty treatments, hammams, yoga, Pilates, meditation classes, personalized nutrition advice, and fitness training. The in-house facilities, such as a salt-water lap pool, hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms, a state-of-the-art technology facial room, and dedicated spaces for yoga, Pilates, and meditation, further enhance the guest experience.

The Sukhothai Spa is an urban oasis, a sanctuary dedicated to wellness. Our spa meticulously combines traditional, result-driven, and modern practices from diverse cultures to provide a comprehensive range of treatments. Designed as a retreat from city life, our spa features hand-picked, highly trained professionals committed to delivering personalized attention, setting The Sukhothai Spa apart in the realm of wellness.

Treatments:

  • The Royal Remedies: Thai traditional practice and philosophy
  • Result-driven Face & Body Treatments: Utilizing highly concentrated active ingredients
  • Face, Rituals and Bath: Organic, nature, and holistic approach
  • Turkish Ceremony & Massage
  • PEDI: MANI: CURE STUDIO by Bastien Gonzalez - France
  • IV Cocktail, Wellness, Anti-aging, Stem cell Clinic by Miskawaan (open in late Q3)

Signature treatments:

1. The Sukhothai Signature Massage (60/90/120 minutes)

Experience a harmonious blend of soothing and invigorating massage techniques with The Sukhothai Signature Massage. Rooted in the ancient wisdom of Oriental energy meridians, this massage uses a skillful combination of calming kneading and rejuvenating stretching. It's designed to alleviate stress, enhance flexibility, and promote a profound state of relaxation throughout the central nervous system.

2. Gua Sha Lifting Facial (90 minutes)

This facial rejuvenates the skin through the ancient art of Gua Sha, enhanced with protein-rich caviar for a visibly firmer, contoured, and glowing complexion. Expert massage techniques using specialized jade tools stimulate lymphatic drainage, release toxins, improve circulation, and enhance natural hydration. Botanical essences nourish, replenish, and fortify the skin. This comprehensive treatment releases tension, reduces puffiness, and enhances clarity, leaving the face, neck, and décolleté visibly smoother, tighter, and more radiant.

3. Ginger Renewal Ritual (150 minutes)

Ginger's healing and warming properties invigorate and nourish the skin. Begin with a detoxifying dry brush, followed by a relaxing full-body massage with warm stones and a body wrap.

4. Bastien's DUO (75 minutes)

This synchronized four-hands treatment focuses on your feet, legs, hands, and arms, offering the ultimate in manicure and pedicure luxury with complete relaxation.

Products:

  • Biologique Recherche - France
  • PEDI: MANI: CURE STUDIO by Bastien Gonzalez - France
  • Moringa Projects - Thailand
  • Kerstin Florian - USA
  • Charme d'Orient - France
  • Miskawaan Clinic - Thailand

For discerning health and wellness enthusiasts seeking an escape from bustling city life, The Sukhothai Spa is the ultimate solution.

Media Contact:
Chutima Limpasurat - Director of Marketing Communications
The Sukhothai Bangkok
Tel: +662 344 8888 ext. 8671
Email: chutima.l@sukhothai.com
Website: https://www.sukhothai.com/bangkok/en

About The Sukhothai Bangkok - The Sukhothai Bangkok, a 210-room gem and a proud member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, continues to garner accolades. Offering Thailand's epitome of luxury, our ancillary facilities include a spa, a gym, and a 25-meter outdoor swimming pool. With modern meeting spaces and exceptional culinary encounters, we proudly stand as one of the Kingdom's premier hospitality brands. Explore more at https://www.sukhothai.com/bangkok/en

Contact Information
Chutima Limpasurat
Director of Marketing Communications
chutima.l@sukhothai.com
+66 2 344 8888

SOURCE: The Sukhothai Bangkok




Source: The Sukhothai Bangkok
Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Hospitality
