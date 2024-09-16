

RIYADH, Sept 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - One World International School (OWIS) in Riyadh, a distinguished member of the Singapore-headquartered Global Schools Group (GSG), has teamed up with Liverpool FC International Academy Saudi Arabia to host their football training sessions which aims to give best opportunities to young football enthusiasts in Riyadh. Liverpool Academy at OWIS

OWIS team joining hands with Liverpool team (left) to host football sessions An agreement to collaborate on the hosting was exchanged between GSG Associate Director of Operations for OWIS Riyadh, Mr Parshvadeep Singh Rao, school Principal Ms. Shannon Pipes, Liverpool FC International Academy Saudi Arabia Manager & Riyadh Head Coach Mr Colin Wilson, and Business Development Manager Mr Shahrayar Khan. Under the collaboration, OWIS Riyadh will be one of the host venues for top-notch training camps for students of the academy. The collaboration allows GSG to carry forward its vision of providing a holistic learning environment to students. GSG has 64 campuses in 11 countries. "It is a momentous occasion for OWIS Riyadh to join hands with Liverpool FC International Academy Saudi Arabia," said the GSG Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East region Mr Amol Vaidya. "With this academy, we hope to offer a promising opportunity for Riyadh's talented football community. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to nurturing young talents, helping them follow their passion and excel in life." Dr. Peter Coles, Executive Director of Liverpool FC International Academy Saudi Arabia stated: "We are very excited about our new partnership with the renowned One World International School (OWIS) in Riyadh. This collaboration offers young football enthusiasts in Riyadh the chance to develop their skills under top-tier coaching, aligning with OWIS's commitment to nurturing well-rounded students who excel both academically and in their passions." The Liverpool FC International Academy at OWIS Riyadh will be open to children aged Under 6 - Under 10 Age groups, providing them with the platform to develop their skills and gain an edge in the highly competitive sport of football. About One World International School OWIS is part of the prestigious Singapore-based Global Schools Group (GSG), which educates students of over 70 nationalities. OWIS boasts a multicultural environment where students and teachers come from diverse cultural backgrounds. The school embraces a one-world philosophy that teaches the value of tolerance, acceptance, compassion, kindness and unity. OWIS has campuses in Singapore, Japan and India. Contact Information

