Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)
Official Registration for GAFA2024 Now Open: Asia's Largest Network of Glass and Facade

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, Sept 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The much-anticipated Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia (GAFA) 2024 is now officially open for registration! Set to take place from December 11-13, 2024, in the vibrant city of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, GAFA2024 is poised to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together the most influential players in the glass and facade industries.


At GAFA2024, we are dedicated not only to driving innovation within the industry but also to fostering the future of architecture and design. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our support for emerging talent and the new ideas they bring to the table. This year’s event will shine a spotlight on these visionary perspectives, underscoring our role as a catalyst for both current and future industry leaders.

Event Highlights:

  • Business Matching Program: GAFA2024 introduces a robust business matching program, designed to connect attendees with the right partners to foster collaboration, drive business opportunities, and forge long-lasting relationships.
  • Conference Program Curated by VGBC: In collaboration with the Vietnam Green Building Council (VGBC), this year’s conference program will delve into the latest trends, technologies, and sustainable practices shaping the future of glass and fenestration in Asia. Expect insightful sessions led by thought leaders and industry pioneers.
  • Innovation Pitching Forum: Innovation takes center stage at the GAFA2024 Innovation Pitching Forum, where startups and industry disruptors will present their groundbreaking solutions to a panel of experts and potential investors, offering a glimpse into the future of glass and facade technologies.
  • Networking Opportunities: GAFA2024 will provide unparalleled networking opportunities with experts and leaders from government bodies, trade associations, academic institutions, and the industry. This is your chance to connect with the key decision-makers who are shaping the future of the industry.
  • League of Future Glass Design: In a bid to foster new talent and innovation, GAFA2024, in partnership with the University of Architecture Saigon (UAH), will host a Student Design Competition. This competition will see budding architects, engineers and designers compete to showcase their most innovative ideas. The competition will culminate in an exciting final round during the event, where the winner will be crowned, offering a unique opportunity to witness the future of architecture in the making.

Powered by BAU and Supported by the Singapore Glass Association

GAFA2024 is proudly powered by BAU, a leading trade fair for architecture, materials, and systems, and a key part of the BAU Network. This affiliation allows our exhibitors and visitors to tap into BAU’s extensive global network, providing unmatched opportunities to connect with a broader audience, access new markets, and drive innovation in the glass and façade sectors. With the support of the Glass Alliance, this event underscores our commitment to advancing the glass industry in Asia through collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Shaping the Future of Glass and Fenestration

GAFA2024 aims to chart the course for the next generation of glass and facade technologies, setting the stage for innovations that will define the industry’s future. With sustainability and cutting-edge design at the forefront, GAFA2024 is where visionaries and industry leaders come together to turn ideas into reality.

Join Asia's Largest Network of Glass and Facade

As Asia’s largest network of glass and facade professionals, GAFA2024 offers a unique platform to engage with the entire value chain, from manufacturers and suppliers to architects and developers. This is more than an event; it’s a movement toward a more sustainable, innovative future.

Register Now

Don’t miss out on the premier event of the year. Register now at https://ishk.infosalons.com.cn/reg/GAFA24VN/registeren/login and be part of the future of glass and fenestration in Asia.

About Glasstech and Fenestration Asia

Glasstech and Fenestration Asia (GAFA) is powered by BAU, a leading trade fair for architecture, materials, and systems, and the Singapore Glass Association. GAFA is the leading trade show in Asia for the glass and facade industry, offering unparalleled networking, business, and learning opportunities. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and industry collaboration, GAFA is where the future of glass and fenestration comes to life.

