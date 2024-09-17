Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 11:20 HKT/SGT
Source: Aryn Hala
Aryn Hala Announces Launch of Sustainable Cooking Cookbook, Available October 1st
Celebrated Gold Coast chef, Aryn Hala, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of her highly anticipated cookbook, which focuses on sustainable cooking practices. The book, available on October 1st, will be offered at all major retailers and as a special edition hardcover coffee table book at select retail bookstores.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA, Sept 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Celebrated Gold Coast chef, Aryn Hala, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of her highly anticipated cookbook, which focuses on sustainable cooking practices. The book, available on October 1st, will be offered at all major retailers and as a special edition hardcover coffee table book at select retail bookstores.

Known for her innovative approach to cooking and commitment to eco-friendly practices, Aryn's cookbook is set to inspire home cooks to create delicious meals while making environmentally conscious choices. The book blends her passion for food with practical tips on reducing food waste, sourcing local ingredients, and cooking mindfully.

Born and raised in Queensland, Aryn's love for cooking was nurtured in her grandmother's kitchen, where she learned the importance of using fresh, local ingredients. This early experience laid the foundation for her culinary career, leading her to earn a diploma from the Culinary Institute of Australia and co-found the Sustainable Cooking Club. Now, with her cookbook, Aryn hopes to inspire a new generation of home cooks to embrace sustainability.

"I'm so excited to release this cookbook," said Aryn. "It's been a dream of mine to share my approach to cooking with others in a way that's both creative and sustainable. Small changes in the kitchen can have a big impact, and I want to show people how they can cook amazing food while caring for the planet."

The cookbook is designed to be approachable for all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned cooks. In addition to recipes, the book features personal stories from Aryn's career and life in Gold Coast, making it a unique blend of culinary instruction and personal inspiration.

Available in a hardcover edition and a special coffee table version, Aryn's cookbook is the perfect gift for food lovers and sustainability enthusiasts alike.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about the cookbook, please contact Aryn Hala at her website https://www.arynhalacooking.com/.

About Aryn Hala

Aryn Hala is a renowned chef based in Gold Coast, Queensland, known for her innovative, sustainable approach to cooking. As the head chef at Patio Season, Aryn focuses on creating seasonal menus that showcase locally sourced ingredients. Her upcoming cookbook, launching on October 1st, aims to inspire a new generation of mindful cooks to make more sustainable choices in the kitchen.

Media Contact
Aryn Hala
contact@arynhalacooking.com
https://www.arynhala.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/aryn-hala-37b209304/
https://medium.com/@arynhala

SOURCE: Aryn Hala




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Aryn Hala
Sectors: Food & Beverage
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
