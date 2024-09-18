Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 21:14 HKT/SGT
The Stage is Set for Innovation at the World CX Summit and Awards

BENGALURU, INDIA, Sept 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - With three days to go until the World CX Summit and Awards 2024 unfolds, the stage is set for India’s top-notch gathering of customer experience leaders and innovators. The event is hosted by Trescon will take place in Bengaluru on 19th September 2024 at the JW Marriott Hotel. This summit will bring together over 200+ C-level experts to explore the latest trends, share insights, and recognize excellence in customer experience.

The recent innovations in the AI space bring a whole new dimension to how businesses and CX leaders operate and interact with customers. From generative AI to utilizing advanced data analysis to interpreting customer feedback, these technologies are transforming the way organizations understand and engage with their audience. AI is truly reshaping existing business models and creating new avenues for competitive advantages.

The World CX Summit will provide a platform for CX experts and innovators to explore these next-gen solutions and their impact on customer experience. The event’s sessions will cover a range of topics, from enabling security-centric customer experiences and integrating data analytics to how brands are manoeuvring the digital revolution.

Among the notable speakers at the event are:

  • Vishal Bhatia, Chief Digital officer, Canara Bank
  • Pinkustar Borah, Director, Head of IT - Customer Experience, South Asia, Hindustan Unilever Limited
  • Kalyani Seshadri, Lead - Customer Experience, Tanishq
  • Satish Bettadapur, Vice President & Global Head for Customer Care Centers, HP
  • Lakshman Velayutham, CMO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
  • Fasih Abbas M, Senior Director & Head of Customer Success, Cashfree Payments
  • Tanuj Diwan, Global Head- SurveySensum
  • Ankit Goenka, Senior VP- Customer Experience, Bajaj Allianz
  • Komal Prasad B, Vice President - Occupier Care & Experiences, Prestige Group
  • RAMANATHAN RV, Co-founder and CEO, Hyperface
  • RAKHI RANA, COO, Drools

Attendees will also engage in thought-provoking panel discussions and keynote sessions designed to foster collaboration and inspire new approaches to customer experience management. The summit will become an essential forum for driving innovation, sharing best practices, and setting new benchmarks for excellence in customer experience.

“As Bengaluru hosts the World CX Summit and Awards 2024, it underscores the city’s role in shaping the future of customer experience. The summit serves as the premier platform for exploring the latest advancements and strategies in customer experience, setting new standards for excellence and innovation,” states Mithun Shetty, Vice-Chairman, Trescon.

Sharing the importance of the summit, Tanuj Diwan, Global Head- SurveySensum said, “CX has shifted from a 'nice-to-have' to a critical business priority in India. While AI and analytics are key, getting the basics right—like customer profiling and tech integrations—is essential to align CX teams and drive sustainable growth."

Ramanathan RV, Co-founder and CEO of Hyperface said, “The intersection of technology and fintech is not only driving financial inclusion but also fundamentally reshaping customer expectations.  The World CX Summit brings together the industry’s trailblazers, and we are excited to contribute to discussions that will shape embedded finance experiences."

The event will also showcase the much-awaited World CX Awards, spotlighting and celebrating the pioneering achievements of the nation’s foremost CX professionals. This segment will honour outstanding leadership and exceptional contributions across various sectors, marking a prominent celebration for the ‘Top CX Leaders Awards’ and ‘Top Marketing Leaders’. Register to join those setting new benchmarks in customer experience and marketing innovation. Secure your place today!

The 12th edition of the World CX Summit & Awards is brought to you by

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. For more information about Trescon, visit: www.tresconglobal.com

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Vishal S S
Media and Communications Specialist
Trescon
Email: vishals@tresconglobal.com
Mobile: +91-7358680951

 




