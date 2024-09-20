Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Bumbana Nyami
Bumbana Nyami Announces the Launch of Its Game

NEW YORK, Sept 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Bumbana Nyami is proud to announce the launch of its "first" memecoin game "BumBar" which is built on the core values of fun, trust and growth. Bumbana Nyami is more than just a memecoin – it's a vibrant community where everyone can join the fun and contribute to the ecosystem.

The journey began when a group of Crypto OG friends dove into the wild and wacky world of memecoins, just for fun. Soon, they realized that they themselves knew how to have fun and be wacky: "So why don't we create our own token?" To their surprise, the tunes of BumBana drums swept the shores and quickly caught the attention of a quirky and enthusiastic community. With their digital acumen and creative inspiration, they envisioned something truly special, like rediscovering an old wallet with 100 SOL users bought at 1 Dollar. And that's how the spirit of Bumbana Nyami came to life. Ready to bring a splash of fun and excitement to the crypto world!

Community Spirit

At Bumbana Nyami they believe in the power of collaboration through community. Their community already co-created the hit song "BumBana Nights" Through their content contests, their community of gifted contributors has created countless creatives like memes, videos, and artwork. Spirits are strong and we enjoy every little piece of content.

Now, the team has pulled out a new banana and built a first alpha version of the "BumBar" game for the community to gather input and make improvements together. Based on community feedback, they are developing the storyline and functionalities further, which will be the main foundation of the first game.

Game and Token Utility

Bumbana Nyami isn't just a token - it's users' golden ticket to a world of fun! Their game will let users become the proud owner of a business empire of bars and nightclubs in the tropics. Plus, here's the ALPHA:

In BumBar, players find themselves awakening on a mysterious island with no memory of their past, armed only with an old, dusty map. The island is overgrown and filled with ruins, but there's a sense that something important lies just beneath the surface, waiting to be uncovered. As players explore, they start small—managing a beach bar—and gradually build it into a thriving social club empire.

Along the way, they can earn rewards through exciting mini-games, invite friends, complete in-game tasks, or in one of next versions use $BUMBANA tokens for in-game purchases and exclusive upgrades.

Upcoming Goals & Plans:

They plan to organize community-centric events and initiatives to foster engagement and participation. Their goal is to develop and promote interactive games to enhance community involvement and create a fun, engaging atmosphere. They will partner with influencers to amplify their reach and build a larger, more engaged community. Additionally, they aim to collaborate with other projects and promote them in the mobile game through app tasks.

A new brand design will be launched to better represent their evolving identity. They will develop and deploy an updated, user-friendly website to improve user experience and functionality. A new game will be created and introduced on Telegram to increase user engagement and reach.

Finally, they are working towards listing on CEXs to increase market accessibility and trading opportunities. To celebrate the launch of Bumbana 2.0, a significant real-life event will be planned and hosted. Lastly, they will recruit and onboard additional team members to enhance their development capabilities and accelerate project milestones.

Marketing and Community Engagement

Their marketing activities will include targeted campaigns to increase awareness and attract new community members. They will produce premium content, including videos and music, to enhance brand visibility and attract a wider audience. Developing unique characters that will be integrated into the game will strengthen storytelling and engagement.

Don't get left in the sand, Join the BumBar

Ready to join the fun? Dive into the world of Bumbana Nyami today! Connect with us on Telegram, explore the exciting upcoming games and utilities we offer, and become a part of our growing community. Don't miss out on the adventure – Bumbana Nyami awaits you.

Social Links
Telegram channel: https://t.me/BumbanaNyami
X / Twitter: https://x.com/BumbanaNyami

Contract Adress: CMMEoCR3hoXcgfEuchPUgUfwiUmj27DGJywHfFKdm6fC

They are open to partnerships with existing projects and creators that could integrate with their ecosystem. They would love to hear about partners' project or a creative vision that aligns with the Bumbana Nyami project.

For Media Inquiries: Bumbana Nyami
Website: https://www.bumbana.xyz/




