

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Clean Cities and Urban Development Forum 2024 is set to take place on November 20 - 21, 2024, at the prestigious M Resort Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. This exclusive event promises to bring together global leaders, industry experts, policymakers, and innovators, all united by a shared vision of creating cleaner, greener, and more sustainable cities.



More than just a conference, the Clean Cities and Urban Development Forum 2024 is a call to action. In an era marked by rapid urbanization and environmental challenges, it’s essential for cities and communities to adopt smarter and more sustainable approaches to waste management and urban development. As the world’s urban population grows, cities are facing increasing pressure to address waste generation, resource consumption, and environmental degradation. From air pollution to overflowing landfills, the challenges are clear. However, this forum will provide a unique opportunity to explore the solutions that can transform urban areas into sustainable, eco-friendly environments for future generations. Event Highlights: The Clean Cities and Urban Development Forum 2024 will focus on innovative strategies that aim to reduce waste, promote recycling, and minimize environmental impacts. This year’s theme revolves around the integration of smart technologies and zero-waste initiatives to foster urban growth through safe and effective practices. Key topics to be covered include: - Smart Technologies for Waste Management: Industry leaders will present groundbreaking solutions to optimize waste management through smart technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI-powered waste segregation systems, and real-time data analytics for efficient collection and disposal. These solutions promise to revolutionize how cities manage waste while reducing costs and improving environmental outcomes.



- Advanced Strategies for Waste Segregation and Recycling: Attendees will explore cutting-edge techniques for effective waste segregation and recycling that aim to significantly reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills. Best practices from cities leading the charge in sustainable waste practices will be highlighted, providing actionable insights for attendees to implement in their own municipalities.



- Waste-to-Energy Innovations: One of the most exciting discussions will focus on the pioneering innovations in waste-to-energy and biogas production. Experts will demonstrate how organic waste can be converted into valuable resources such as electricity, biofuels, and compost. These technologies offer a promising pathway for cities to turn their waste problems into sustainable energy solutions.



- CO2 Reduction and the Valorisation of Solid Waste: The forum will delve into advanced CO2 reduction strategies, including the valorisation of solid waste into biofuels, compost, and recyclable materials. These techniques not only mitigate greenhouse gas emissions but also create economic opportunities through the circular economy, driving sustainability forward.



- Collaborative Urban Development: Attendees will also have the chance to hear from policymakers and urban planners about successful urban development strategies that prioritize sustainable growth. By integrating green spaces, energy-efficient infrastructure, and sustainable building practices, cities can reduce their carbon footprint while enhancing the quality of life for residents. Why Attend The Clean Cities and Urban Development Forum 2024 is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the fields of urban development, environmental sustainability, waste management, and renewable energy. It is designed for those who want to stay at the forefront of sustainability innovations and urban growth strategies that align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By attending, participants will not only witness groundbreaking discussions but also become part of the change driving sustainable urban growth across Asia and beyond. This is an unparalleled opportunity for stakeholders in the public and private sectors, as well as those involved in urban planning, environmental management, and technology development, to come together and shape the future of urban sustainability. Here’s what makes this forum unique: 1. Access to Industry Experts: The forum will feature speakers from multi-diversified industries across Asia and beyond, providing participants with direct access to some of the brightest minds in sustainability and urban planning.



2. Networking Opportunities: With a diverse group of attendees including industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts, participants will have numerous opportunities to connect, collaborate, and share ideas with peers from around the world.



3. Actionable Insights: Each session is designed to provide tangible takeaways that attendees can implement in their own projects or businesses. From learning how to integrate smart waste management solutions to exploring the latest advancements in waste-to-energy, this forum offers tools and strategies for real-world application.



4. Future-Focused Discussions: The forum will not only address today’s challenges but will also explore emerging trends and technologies that will shape the future of sustainable urban development. From biogas production to next-generation recycling technologies, attendees will leave with a clear understanding of where the industry is headed. Keynote Speakers The event will showcase an esteemed lineup of speakers who are pioneers in their respective fields, offering valuable insights and strategies for sustainable development. Speakers include: - Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer at Malakoff. With extensive experience in leading sustainable energy initiatives, Anwar will discuss the role of energy in urban development and how clean energy can drive sustainable cities.



- Dr. Maria Neira, Director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Health at the World Health Organization. Dr. Neira will focus on the intersection of public health and sustainable waste management, emphasizing the need for cities to adopt eco-friendly waste practices to protect human health.



- Tengku Erina Tengku Nasrudin, Chief Executive Officer at AECA SOLUTIONS. As a leader in environmental solutions, Tengku Erina will present on innovative strategies for waste-to-energy transformation and how cities can harness waste as a resource.



- Vinod Sekhar, Chairman & Group CEO at Petra Group. Vinod will share his insights on the circular economy and how businesses can lead the way in creating sustainable, waste-free communities through innovative technologies.



- Dr. Margaret Kuyor, Deputy Secretary (Circular Economy Policy) at the Urban Sustainability & Green Environment Division, Ministry of Housing & Local Government. Dr. Kuyor will discuss Malaysia’s ongoing initiatives in circular economy and urban sustainability, with a focus on policy frameworks that can foster greener cities. Sessions The Clean Cities and Urban Development Forum 2024 will present a wide range of sessions focused on innovative waste management strategies. Topics include biological waste treatments, waste-to-energy technologies, AI-powered sludge and wastewater management, and reducing carbon and water footprints. The forum will also explore biofuel production, advanced recycling techniques, e-waste recovery, hydrogen production, and the role of municipalities in sustainability. Conclusion The Clean Cities and Urban Development Forum 2024 is more than just an event—it’s a global platform for action. Join us to learn from the best minds in the industry, share your own experiences, and play a pivotal role in creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for urban environments across the world. About The Clean Cities and Urban Development Forum 2024



The Clean Cities and Urban Development Forum 2024 is organized by CT Event Asia, a leading provider of high-level events in the field of environmental sustainability and urban development. With a focus on knowledge-sharing and fostering innovation, CT Event Asia brings together experts from diverse industries to address the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please contact: Amina Kante

Senior Marketing Manager

CT Event Asia

Phone: +601161888699

Email: amina@ctasia.com.my

Website: https://www.cleancitiesforum.com/ Registration: Early bird discounts are available until October 15th, 2024. Register at: https://www.cleancitiesforum.com/request





