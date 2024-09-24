Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: OSK Property
OSK Property Welcomes PeopleUp Singapore with Its First Flagship Family Entertainment Concept in Atria Shopping Gallery
PeopleUp takes its first step in Malaysia, supported by Greenwillow Capital Management and Arkwood Trustee (M) Berhad.

SELANGOR, Malaysia, Sept 25, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - OSK Property is excited to announce its partnership with PeopleUp, a leading multi-enrichment and play group founded in 2018 in Singapore. Together, they will introduce a brand-new regional play brand to Atria Shopping Gallery in Petaling Jaya, marking PeopleUp’s FIRST expansion beyond Singapore. This groundbreaking entertainment hub will cater to families and kids, creating a one-stop destination for fun, learning, and holistic family experiences.

1. Ong Ju Xing, Deputy Group Managing Director, OSK Holdings Berhad; 2. Samantha Lew Pey Shin, General Manager, Group Retail Leasing, OSK Property Investment; 3. Chris Tan Wei Quan, Chief Executive Officer, PeopleUp; 4. Loh Wai Keong, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Greenwillow Capital Management[L-R]
1. Ong Ju Xing, Deputy Group Managing Director, OSK Holdings Berhad
2. Samantha Lew Pey Shin, General Manager, Group Retail Leasing, OSK Property Investment
3. Chris Tan Wei Quan, Chief Executive Officer, PeopleUp
4. Loh Wai Keong, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Greenwillow Capital Management[L-R]

The signing ceremony took place at Atria Shopping Gallery and the agreement was executed between OSK Property Investment, Group Retail Leasing General Manager Samantha Lew Pey Shin and PeopleUp Singapore Chief Executive Officer Chris Tan Wei Quan. The event was witnessed by OSK Group Deputy Group Managing Director Ong Ju Xing and Greenwillow Capital Management Managing Director Loh Wai Keong.

PeopleUp has successfully set its footprint in Malaysia, thanks to its regional strategic partners, Arkwood Trustee (M) Berhad and Greenwillow Capital Management. These two companies are backed by key figures, Sunny Yeo, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Arkwood Trustee, and Loh Wai Keong, Managing Director of Greenwillow.

With over 16 thriving subsidiary brands in Singapore, PeopleUp has earned its reputation for delivering innovative, engaging, and memorable experiences for families. Its flagship brands, such as Bouncy Paradise - Asia’s largest inflatable playground - and Dinoland - Singapore’s first immersive and largest indoor dinosaur park with live forest, along with VroomTown, the first mega indoor drive-play city for kids, have welcomed over half a million visitors annually.

Set to open in the first half of 2025, the new expansion will build upon this success, showcasing exciting, family-oriented concepts from Singapore and introducing new experiences tailored to the Malaysian market.

OSK Property Investment Group Retail Leasing General Manager Samantha Lew said "At OSK Property, we are committed to curating spaces that bring value and excitement to the community. Partnering with PeopleUp is an exciting step forward in transforming Atria Shopping Gallery into a choice destination for families. This new play concept will enhance the mall’s position as a leading family-friendly venue, attracting visitors from across the region."

Chris Tan Wei Quan, Chief Executive Officer of PeopleUp Singapore, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion: "We are thrilled to bring our unique, holistic approach of family entertainment to Malaysia. The collaboration with OSK Property allows us to share our vision and passion for innovative play and enrichment with a wider audience. We are confident that this flagship will resonate with families and set a new benchmark for family entertainment in the region."

Anchoring over 60,000 square feet within Atria Shopping Gallery, PeopleUp will see the creation of an exciting new flagship family destination that encapsulates a wide array of fun, entertainment, and learning experiences. The flagship will bring together six key areas designed to cater to every type of play:

Kids & Toddler Play: A safe and engaging environment for younger children to explore.

Sports Play: Promoting active play and physical fitness through dynamic sports activities.

E-gaming and Immersive Play: Combining cutting-edge technology with play for a thrilling digital experience.

Sky Play: Adventure high above the ground with elevated play areas.

Water Park: A fun-filled aquatic adventure for families.

Special Experiences: Unique, curated experiences that will surprise and delight visitors.

In addition to these fresh and exciting concepts, PeopleUp will also introduce its popular Singapore-based attractions to Atria Shopping Gallery, tailoring them to fit the tastes and preferences of the local market.

These zones will offer an all-encompassing mix of physical, mental, and sensory experiences for children of all ages, the new flagship destination will set a new standard for family entertainment in Malaysia.

OSK Property’s strategic partnership with PeopleUp is a testament to the growing demand for family-centric leisure destinations in Malaysia. By combining PeopleUp's award-winning concepts with OSK Property’s vision, Atria Shopping Gallery hopes to become the top destination for families seeking fun and enriching experiences.

For more information, please visit Atria Shopping Gallery’s website at www.atria.com.my and PeopleUp Singapore's website at www.peopleup.com.sg 

About Atria Shopping Gallery

Atria Shopping Gallery is a transformation of yesterday’s beloved iconic mall in Petaling Jaya to cater to today’s more sophisticated and discerning tastes. The Shopping Gallery’s beautiful interior is inspired by the natural beauty and exquisite forms found in our tropical rainforest, creating a sense of natural opulence and an ambience that is warm and welcoming. Atria strives to offer shoppers a total experience and has in place tenants, activities and an environment that we hope will leave our shoppers feeling relaxed, inspired and enriched.

About the Developer – OSK Property

OSK Property is the property arm of the OSK Group which is a public listed company in Malaysia with an asset size over RM 10 billion. OSK Property is one of Malaysia’s leading property groups that has completed and delivered more than 50,000 properties across Malaysia and Australia. With a diverse portfolio that spans residential, commercial, hospitality, industrial and mixed-use developments, OSK Property is committed to delivering innovative and engaging spaces that enhances the way of life of communities.

With each project, OSK Property continues to seek and prioritize its sustainability strategy incorporating the integration of sustainable design features, minimizing our environmental footprint by incorporating advanced technologies and infusing the natural elements such as shadow play and wind flow, and utilizing environmentally friendly materials to ensure the overall health and well-being of occupants. For further information, visit OSK Property’s website at www.oskproperty.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of OSK Property

For more information, please contact:
Jazzmin Wan
Tel: +60 17-289 4110
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi
Tel: +60 11-23774173
Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz




