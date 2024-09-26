

HONG KONG, Sept 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Coinweb (https://coinweb.io), a unique interoperable layer 2 platform, connecting Bitcoin, Ethereum and another 7 blockchains, will launch its Mainnet on 30th September. The Web3 industry is siloed with hundreds of blockchain ecosystems reliant on expensive and insecure bridges to exchange assets. Coinweb's platform allows simple, secure and cost efficient transfers that can truly connect chains and massively improve the user experience across Web3 apps and services. Coinweb previously set out its criteria on April 24, which included: 1. Implementation of Refereed delegation of computation ('RDoC') into the first dApp going live on the platform, 2. The deployment of further nodes and 3. Resource optimisation upgrades. These features and upgrades enable streamlined deployment of dApps and application layer CWEB utility. Mainnet launch is a crucial step toward achieving Coinweb's vision of unifying blockchains while enabling seamless interoperability across a wide range of networks. The rapid adoption of this approach is evident, with more than 40 projects building native dApps on Coinweb or integrating the platform into existing applications to enhance their performance. The final phase of development prior to launching our Mainnet has been focused on streamlining dApp deployments and improving support for CWEB in the application layer. Coinweb is unique in its ability to provide advanced Layer-2 functionality and cross-chain interoperability without introducing an additional consensus layer. By leveraging the consensus systems of underlying blockchains, developers can deploy decentralised applications that are scalable, cost-efficient, and capable of cross-chain interactions. This design ensures high performance, security, and a simplified experience for developers through WASM, without the complexities of managing an additional consensus layer. "Web3 has huge untapped potential but the sheer number of chains and complexity of moving assets across them makes onboarding new users and developing a thriving ecosystem a huge challenge. Coinweb's interoperable network will simplify this hugely by allowing assets to move more freely than ever before," said Toby Gilbert, Coinweb CEO and co-founder. Coinweb has partnered with top Web3 firms including KuCoin to assist teams building on its platform. The 40-plus active projects span DeFi, NFTs, RWA and more including CWAP SWAP, EstateX, Libertum, Morpheus Labs, Voy Finance and many more. The already announced builders include: Libertum, CWAP SWAP, Anarchy Games, Flush, Morpheus Labs, TiFi, Orbler, OrangeDX, THX NET, FoundersHub DAO, Academic Labs, SnegBet, Bounty Temple, DerpDex, Cyrator, EstateX, Starbreeders, xPad.Fund, DEGA, Alvara Protocol, Bonsai3, Renovi, Taurus AI, and Voy Finance. For more information, visit Coinweb's website. About Coinweb The Coinweb Protocol is a groundbreaking Layer 2 cross-chain computation platform that uniquely combines Scalability with Interoperability, setting new standards in the blockchain industry. It enables the seamless operation of decentralised applications across multiple blockchains, effectively merging them into a unified ecosystem. About Coinweb Labs Coinweb Labs is the main contributor to the Coinweb protocol as well as a design and build consultancy specialising in creating custom-built solutions for decentralised applications. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Coinweb Labs is dedicated to accelerating the development of projects within the Coinweb ecosystem. Social Links

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cWSQD3wJqY

Telegram: https://t.me/coinweb

X: https://x.com/CoinwebOfficial Media contact

Coinweb

Media team

Website: https://coinweb.io SOURCE: Coinweb





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Coinweb

Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, ICOs & Tokens, Startups

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

