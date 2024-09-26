

DUBAI, Sept 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As digital transformation accelerates across the Middle East, companies are increasingly prioritising investments in AI and automation technologies to enhance their digital customer experiences. According to the 'Digital Experience Intelligence Report 2024,' released at the Digital Experience Show Middle East 2024 in Dubai, 41% of companies in the region are actively re-evaluating their AI platforms, recognising the rising role of artificial intelligence in delivering personalised and real-time customer interactions.



The report also highlighted 28% of enterprises are revisiting their digital experience platforms to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, with 22% poised to implement chatbot and automation solutions to streamline customer service processes. The intelligence report also identified the key challenges organisations in the Middle East are grappling with as they navigate their digital transformation journeys. Achieving a clear return on investment (ROI) from digital transformation remains a top concern for 48% of companies, followed closely by the need for data-driven decision-making, which was cited by 47% of respondents. To address these challenges, businesses are upgrading their digital technology stacks with a focus on improving customer touchpoints and interactions. The report revealed that 48% of companies are investing in omnichannel engagement solutions to ensure consistent, frictionless customer experiences across all platforms. In parallel, 52% are prioritising customer analytics and personas to gain deeper insights into consumer behaviour. Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director of Customer Experience Live, noted, "Companies across the region are at a critical juncture where they need to balance rapid technological adoption with meaningful outcomes. The emphasis on AI, data analytics, and omnichannel engagement, as underscored by the Digital Experience Intelligence Report, demonstrates that organisations are focused on creating experiences that are not only innovative but also deliver tangible business results." The Digital Experience Show 2024, and the co-located, Operational Excellence Show 2024, provided a key platform for businesses across the Middle East to explore cutting-edge solutions that are shaping the future of digital engagement and operational efficiencies. The conferences were supported by major sponsors including Optimizely, SAP LeanIX, Comarch, Emplifi, Acquia, Axelerant, and Ankura. Strategic partners included the International Customer Experience Institute and Customer Institute with BNC as the Project Intelligence Partner. Media partners included Customer Data Platform Institute, ACN Newswire, Siliconindia, StartupNews.fyi, CIOReview, Oman Oil and Gas, World Oils, OnestopNDT, and Energy Business. Industry leaders from prominent organisations such as Adnoc Distribution, Aramex, Aster DM Healthcare, Landmark Group, Talabat, and Bank al Etihad shared valuable insights on how to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, with a focus on leveraging AI, automation, and omnichannel strategies to enhance customer experiences. The conference also hosted the prestigious Digital Experience Awards, recognising leading organisations that have demonstrated excellence in digital innovation and customer experience transformation. Notable winners included the Ministry of Investment, Bupa Arabia, Riyadh Airports Company, and Dubai National Insurance, all of whom have made significant strides in enhancing customer engagement through technology. For more information on the 'Digital Experience Intelligence Report 2024,' please visit www.customer-experience.live. About Customer Experience Live Customer Experience Live is a leading digital customer experience insights and research powerhouse in the EMEA region. Committed to driving growth within organisations through rigorous research and insightful activations, the company plays a pivotal role in facilitating successful business ventures and fostering innovation in customer experience solutions. With a focus on understanding end-user needs and market dynamics, Customer Experience Live empowers top-level executives and solution providers to navigate the ever-changing landscape of customer experience. For more information, please contact

