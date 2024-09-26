Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 26, 2024
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Innovation Beverage Group
Innovation Beverage Group Limited Announces Pricing of $5.4 Million Initial Public Offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market Under Symbol "IBG"

SYDNEY, AU, Sept 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Innovation Beverage Group Limited ("IBG" or the "Company"), a developer, manufacturer, marketer, exporter and retailer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands with a focus on premium and super premium brands, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,350,000 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share for total gross proceeds to the Company of $5.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 202,500 ordinary shares solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market, under the symbols "IBG", on September 26, 2024. The Offering is expected to close on or about September 27, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (No. 333-266965) relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 25, 2024. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting The Benchmark Company, LLC, 150 East 58th Street, #17, New York, New York 10155, at (212) 312-6700.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Innovation Beverage Group Limited

Innovation Beverage Group Limited is a developer, manufacturer, marketer, exporter and retailer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands with a focus on premium and super premium brands. The Company owns exclusive manufacturing rights in its beverage portfolio. The Company's products are sold in both the United States and Australian markets. To learn more, go to https://www.innovationbev.com/.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the offering described herein) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR
John McNamara
917-658-2602
John@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Innovation Beverage Group




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Innovation Beverage Group
Sectors: Food & Beverage
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
EV Parts and Copper Foil Maker Londian Wason to Launch New Facility in Malaysia  
Sept 26, 2024 22:26 HKT/SGT
Cleverbridge Announces Payments Veteran Kevin Feagan as Chief Revenue Officer  
Sept 26, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Service Launches Modern and Eco-friendly  
Sept 26, 2024 20:57 HKT/SGT
Innovation Beverage Group Limited Announces Pricing of $5.4 Million Initial Public Offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market Under Symbol "IBG"  
Sept 26, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Concludes the Successful European Polo Season  
Sept 26, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
KMIN GROUP Corp.'s Skincare Brand O'CLEARIEN Expands Globally and Participates in major events  
Sept 26, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
HeartCore's Go IPO Client, SBC Medical Group, Begins Trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange  
Sept 26, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
Revenue Up 9.9% to HK$860.3 million in 1HFY2024/25  
Sept 26, 2024 17:20 HKT/SGT
Warpsolution's Space:on Achieves FCC Part 18 Certification, Advancing Wireless Charging  
Sept 26, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Middle East Organisations Intensify Investment in AI and Digital Experience Technologies: Key Findings from the Digital Experience Show Middle East 2024  
Sept 26, 2024 14:19 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
SMART RIYADH FORUM 2024
24  -  26   September
Saudi Arabia
Submarine Networks World 2024
25  -  26   September
Singapore
24th ASEAN Energy Business Forum
25  -  27   September
Vientiane, Lao PDR
EmergeTech2024 Leadership Excellence Awards - Global Edition
26   September
Dubai
RETAIL & E-COMMERCE SUMMIT ASIA 2024
26   September
Malaysia
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
CETA
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
MobilityX
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       