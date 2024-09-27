Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, September 27, 2024
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 20:57 HKT/SGT
AEON Credit Service Launches Modern and Eco-friendly
- New Vertical Credit Card to Intensify Premium Payment Experience

HONG KONG, Sept 26, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited ("AEON Credit Service" or the "Group"; Stock Code: 00900) is pleased to announce the launch of its new credit card design, ushering in a modern and eco-friendly update to its iconic AEON Cards* to enhance customers’ payment experience and further the Group's commitment to sustainability.

The newly designed AEON Card is the first vertical card issued by the Group, which addresses the growing popularity of tap-to-pay contactless payments. This design allows customers to hold their card vertically like a mobile phone, bringing a more intuitive payment experience compared with the traditional horizontal card orientation. Moreover, this is the first UnionPay credit card in Hong Kong with a vertical orientation on both sides. Embracing a sleek, simple and modern aesthetic, the new card design features a numberless front, with all card information such as cardholder name, card number and expiry date moved to the back. It also utilizes a rPVC laser silver foil material and UV spot printing to give it a shimmering and elegant appearance. With regard to the design concept, it was inspired by the "AEON Eternal Ring" - an iconic symbol that represents the unity of AEON as a corporate group and its eternal world view of pursuing peace and respecting humanity.

The new card face will be adopted by all newly issued AEON Cards starting from 30 September 2024. For existing AEON cardholders, the new credit card will only be issued when their existing card expires or a replacement card is needed. It is also worth noting that the new credit cards will use recycled Polyvinyl Chloride ("rPVC") - a plastic material employed in all issued AEON credit cards since September last year, reflecting AEON Credit Service's unwavering commitment to incorporating sustainability throughout its business operations.

Mr. WEI Aiguo, Managing Director of AEON Credit Service, said, "We are excited to unveil this new vertical card face design, which marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to address evolving consumer preferences and payment experience. The new card design embodies AEON Credit Service's dedication to innovation and sustainability, offering our customers a more convenient and premium payment experience. Staying at the forefront of the industry and consumer trends, we will continue to enhance our product and service offerings to capture the tremendous opportunities in the growing consumer finance market."

*Remark: Include AEON Card Premium Visa, AEON Card Premium Mastercard, AEON Card Premium UnionPay, AEON Visa Credit Card, AEON Mastercard Credit Card, AEON UnionPay Credit Card, AEON CARD WAKUWAKU and AEON Card JAL.

About AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited (Stock Code: 00900)
AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, a subsidiary of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (TSE: 8570) and a member of the AEON Group, was set up in 1987 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1995. The Group is principally engaged in the consumer finance business, which includes the issuance of credit cards and the provision of personal loan financing, card payment processing services, insurance agency and brokerage business in Hong Kong and microfinance business in Mainland China.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.aeon.com.hk.




