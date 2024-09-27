

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has added Raymond Knops, Chairman of the Dutch Industry Foundation for Defence and Security (NIDV), and Thomas McSorley, General Counsel for NATO DIANA (Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic), to a growing list of speakers and panelists on the agenda for the first-ever Blue Magic Netherlands (BMN) event being held on November 19, 2024. Other companies participating in GA-ASI's BMN event include Brainport Development, Brabant Development Agency (BOM), SPACENED, and Lockheed Martin Ventures. "We're excited to launch this event in the Netherlands, which will bring together the best of Dutch industry and innovation," said Brad Lunn, Managing Director of Strategic Finance at GA-ASI. "We are already engaged with companies who have contacted us to pitch their capabilities for possible inclusion in Blue Magic and open up funding opportunities." Dutch businesses that would like to pitch their technology and capabilities at BMN 2024 are encouraged to register on the event website by no later than Oct. 28, 2024. Blue Magic Netherlands will be held in Eindhoven, a city known as a global technology hub. BMN will bring together Dutch startups, universities, government officials, aerospace leaders, and representatives from other high-tech industries, who will see technology advancements within the Dutch technology ecosystem and connect qualified partners with funding opportunities to support next-generation dual-use solutions. GA-ASI has organized several successful Blue Magic events in the past and is bringing that same concept to the Netherlands. Areas of focus for BMN 2024 will be artificial intelligence/machine learning, autonomy, advanced materials, sensors, advanced manufacturing, and space. GA-ASI delivered its MQ-9A Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) in 2021 and recently announced an increase in the total order of MQ-9As in its service to eight. About GA-ASI General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable RPA systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than 8 million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent situational awareness. The company also produces a variety of sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com. Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. Contact Information:

GA-ASI Media Relations

asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.





