Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, September 30, 2024
Monday, 30 September 2024, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Qiniu Limited
Qiniu Limited (02567.HK) starts offering today with a global offering of 159.75 million shares

Summary of the Global Offering

- Number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering: a total of 159,750,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option); comprising 143,775,000 International Offer Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option and reallocation) and 15,975,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares (subject to reallocation)
- Maximum Offer Price: HK$2.86 per Offer Share (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund)
- Hong Kong Public Offering commences at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024 and closes at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024
- Stock code: 2567.HK
- The Shares of the Company will be traded in board lots of 1,000 Shares each
- Shenwan Hongyuan Capital (H.K.) Limited and BOCOM International (Asia) Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited, BOCOM International Securities Limited and Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited are the Overall Coordinators, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners and the Joint Lead Managers of the Global Offering

HONG KONG, Sept 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Qiniu Limited ("Qiniu" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2567.HK) announces the listing of its shares in a global offering (the"Global Offering") on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange").

The number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering totaled 159,750,000 (subject to the Over-allotment Option). This includes 15,975,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available under the Hong Kong Public Offering (subject to reallocation); and 143,775,000 International Offer Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option and reallocation).

The Hong Kong Public Offering will commence at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024 and end at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. The Shares will be traded in board lot sizes of 1,000 Shares. The stock code will be 2567.HK.

The Company will receive net proceeds from the Global Offering of approximately HK$374.7 million (assuming that the Over-allotment Option is not exercised), assuming an Offer Price of HK$2.80 per Share, which is the mid-point of the Offer Price range stated in this prospectus and after deduction of the underwriting fees and estimated expenses payable by the Group relating to the Global Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Global Offering for the following purposes:

- Approximately 38.0% of the net proceeds from the Global Offering, or approximately HK$142.4 million, will be used for penetrating and deepening our presence in the application scenarios of our APaaS business and developing and expanding our customer base;
- Approximately 20.0% of the net proceeds from the Global Offering, or approximately HK$74.9 million, will be used for expanding our overseas business over the next 36 to 60 months;
- Approximately 12.0% of the net proceeds from the Global Offering, or approximately HK$45.0 million, will be used for enhancing our research and development capabilities and improving our technology infrastructure;
- Approximately 20.0% of the net proceeds from the Global Offering, or approximately HK$74.9 million, will be used for selected mergers, acquisitions, and strategic investments, including to continue seeking potential businesses and assets that can supplement or enhance our existing business and are strategically beneficial to our long-term goals in the next 36 to 60 months;
- Approximately 10.0% of the net proceeds from the Global Offering, or approximately HK$37.5 million, will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Shenwan Hongyuan Capital (H.K.) Limited and BOCOM International (Asia) Limited are the Joint Sponsors, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities (H.K.) Limited, BOCOM International Securities Limited and Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited are the Overall Coordinators, the Joint Global Coordinators, the Joint Bookrunners and the Joint Lead Managers of the Global Offering.

Qiniu Limited

Qiniu Limited ("Qiniu" or the "Company"), found in 2011, is the second largest audiovisual APaaS provider and the third largest PaaS provider in China based in Shanghai, the PRC and focuses on the audiovisual cloud service. At present, the Company has become a company which has developed comprehensive and high-performance MPaaS products and possessed technology capabilities that are integrated and cover all aspects of the audiovisual business. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had over 1,500,000 registered users across various industries including, among others, pan-entertainment, social networking, healthcare, e-commerce, education, media, financial services, automotive, telecommunications and intelligent manufacturing. The revenue of the Company accounted for 1.5% of the entire audiovisual cloud service market in 2023, according to iResearch. The Company is the third largest audiovisual PaaS provider in China in terms of revenue in 2023, with a market share of 5.8%, and the second largest audiovisual APaaS provider in China in terms of revenue generated from APaaS in 2023 with a market share of 14.1%.

The press release is distributed by Intelligent Joy Limited on behalf of Qiniu Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Intelligent Joy Limited
Grace Ge / Banjy Chen
Tel:（852）3594 6407
Email: grace.ge@intelligentjoy.com / banjy.chen@intelligentjoy.com

Important Disclaimer:

The press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, nor does constitute the recommendation for the securities to be sold or any invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities. Potential investors should read the prospectus for detailed information about the Company and the proposed offering before deciding whether or not to purchase the shares of the Company. Any application for subscription of the shares of the Company involved in the press release shall only rely on the prospectus published by the Company on September 30, 2024.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Qiniu Limited
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Art, Music & Design
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mitsubishi Corporation: JOGMEC Commissioned Feasibility Study for Overseas CCS Value Chain  
Monday, September 30, 2024 10:38:00 AM
Pro Visionary's Commitment to ESG Gains Momentum Amid Evolving Australian Market  
Sept 30, 2024 09:40 HKT/SGT
Qiniu Limited (02567.HK) starts offering today with a global offering of 159.75 million shares  
Sept 30, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
DPC Dash Achieved Profitability with Double-Digit Revenue Growth Despite Industry Challenges  
Sept 30, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
New Australian Issuing Certificate Authority Launched with SSLTrust: Verokey, for Australian Businesses, Government and the APAC Region  
Sept 30, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
Innovation Beverage Group Limited Announces Closing of $5.4 Million Initial Public Offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market Under Symbol "IBG"  
Sept 28, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods Acquires Australia Frozen Food Manufacturer ABC Pastry  
Sept 27, 2024 21:48 HKT/SGT
Lexaria Receives Independent Review Board Approval to Begin Human Pilot Study #3  
Sept 27, 2024 21:20 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for August 2024  
Friday, September 27, 2024 4:20:00 PM
Honda Issues Integrated Report - "Honda Report 2024"  
Friday, September 27, 2024 2:37:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
AI & Big Data Expo
1  -  2   October
RAI, AMSTERDAM
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
CETA
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
MobilityX
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       