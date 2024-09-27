Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: SSLTrust
New Australian Issuing Certificate Authority Launched with SSLTrust: Verokey, for Australian Businesses, Government and the APAC Region
Verokey is a new afforable Issuing Certificate Authority for the Australian market. Offering SSL/TLS Certificates, Email Certificates, Code Signing, and PKI Solutions for Australian Businesses, Government Entities, and Educational Institutions.

SYDNEY, AU, Sept 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SSLTrust, a leading global provider of digital certificates for public key infrastructure, has identified the APAC region as needing a new local issuing Certificate Authority.

Verokey LogoVerokey Logo
Verokey, the new Australian Issuing Certificate Authority

Currently, in the APAC region, SSLTrust has been pushing international Certificate Authority products for Australia to the forefront, which has been welcomed by customers but with limited acceptance, mainly in terms of price. So launching a new Australian-based issuing Certificate Authority, Verokey, using the same infrastructure, has been very well accepted by customers to overcome that hurdle. Verokey has proven instrumental in fundamental security for Australian and Asia Pacific businesses and government entities while providing the best solutions at affordable prices. This success is in addition to SSLTrust's customer-centric approach to PKI solutions and their implementation.

Unlike many other Certificate Providers in Australia and the Asia Pacific, we can provide customers with a high level of local support via phone, email, online chat and onsite assistance. We help customer manage all their Certificates through their very own feature-rich account while benefiting from the lower priced Verokey products

SSLTrust's Managing Director, Paul Baka, explains how this lets users have quality products to the likes of other Certificate Authorities but with an added level of quality support and better local pricing - a feature that's not otherwise readily available in Australia.

Purchasing Certificates to secure networks, devices, websites, and more has historically been a significant headache for Australian organisations, with the costs constantly rising and exceeding allocated budgets. In the last two years alone, customers of the overseas-based Certificate Authorities have seen price increases upward of 50%. And when organisations weigh these against the benefits, they start to question the requirements of these higher-priced solutions. That is where Verokey helps by providing the same solutions and products (sometimes exceeding current offerings) while still keeping the prices affordable so organisations can maintain their security and meet budget limitations.

Paulunderscores the company's unwavering commitment to meeting unique customer requests. This dedication to customer satisfaction is a key differentiator for SSLTrust, setting it apart from other resellers or Certificate Authorities and reassuring customers that SSLTrust is always ready to go the extra mile to meet their requirements, making them feel accommodated and understood.

Critical features of SSLTrust's repertoire of products through the new Verokey Issuing Certificate Authority include (but are not limited to):

As the importance of digital trust increases, so does the value of high-end SSL/TLS certificates and their ease of management.

