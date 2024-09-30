

BENGALURU, INDIA, Sept 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 12th Global Edition of the World CX Summit and Awards, an event by Trescon, drew to a close at JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru on 19th September 2024. The event saw participation from over 250 customer experience (CX) professionals and technology leaders who gathered to explore the latest trends and innovations in customer service and engagement.



At the summit, attendees explored a diverse range of sessions highlighting the most impactful technologies transforming customer experience. The discussions covered key topics such as the strategic implementation of generative AI, advancements in data analytics, and the evolving landscape of sentiment analysis. These sessions offered a comprehensive view of how these innovations are shaping and enhancing customer interactions. The day featured an engaging panel discussion on transforming customer experience, led by Fasih Abbas M, Senior Director & Head of Customer Success, Cashfree Payments. The deliberations focused on the importance of human interaction in the digital experience. The panelists Lakshman Velayutham, CMO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; Gurpreet Jolly, Head - Customer Experience Operations & Service Delivery, Ajio.com (Reliance Retail); Shruthi Bopaiah, Executive Vice President & Head - Customer Obsession, Axis Bank; Pinkustar Borah, Director - Head of IT - Customer Experience, South Asia, Unilever; and Ramanathan Rv, Co-founder and CEO, Hyperface Technologies explored the impact of subscription-based models on consumer behavior and expectations. Another noteworthy session focused on integrating marketing and technology to create customer-centric journeys. Led by Priya Chakravarthy, Vice President of Experience at BluSmart, the panel explored how AI/ML is providing predictive insights and automating marketing approaches to enhance customer experience. Panelists Kedar Ravangave, Head of Marketing at Kotak Mahindra Bank; Rahul Poddar, Country Head - MarTech at Narayana Health; Rakhi Rana, COO at Drools Pet Food; and Ambit Mishra, Head of Marketing Communication at UMPESL - A Tata Voltas Enterprise, discussed the role of Martech tools in understanding market dynamics, elevating search strategies, and boosting customer engagement. During the session while talking about hyperpersonalisation, Rahul Poddar, Country Head – MarTech at Narayna Health noted, “We are entering an era of hyper-personalization where consumers expect more than just satisfaction from products; they seek brands that become part of their lifestyle. AI and MarTech tools enable us to deeply understand consumer behavior, preferences, and even ensure empathy in every interaction, particularly in sectors like healthcare. As we shift from traditional communication methods to platforms like WhatsApp, we must adapt our messaging to be concise and relevant, embracing these changes to better engage our customers.” The Top 100 CX Leaders and Top 50 Marketing Leader awards ceremony honored the innovators and leaders who have made significant contributions to enhancing customer experience and setting new standards of excellence. On the conclusion of the event, Mithun Shetty, Co-Founder, Trescon said, “The 12th Global Edition of the World CX Summit and Awards showcased how AI, hyper-personalization, and phygital solutions are transforming customer experience. We explored how innovation is driving seamless, customer-centric journeys and helping businesses meet the growing demand for personalized, tech-driven interactions.” The World CX Summit and Awards wrapped up by inspiring attendees with forward-thinking strategies to elevate customer experience. The event highlighted the importance of aligning technology with a human-centered approach to meet evolving customer expectations. As businesses adapt to the rapidly changing landscape, the insights gained and connections forged at the summit will play a pivotal role in shaping more personalized and impactful customer journeys, reinforcing the value of CX as a key driver of long-term success and brand loyalty. About Trescon Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients. For more information about Trescon, visit: www.tresconglobal.com For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Vishal S S

Media, PR and Corporate Communications Specialist

Trescon

Email: vishals@tresconglobal.com

Mobile: +91-7358680951





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Trade Shows, HR

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

