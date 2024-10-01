

LONDON, Oct 1, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - With the inclusion of Bookingate, a platform that enables travel service providers to access and distribute hotel inventory and third-party services, HotelRunner becomes the all-in-one solution for the entire travel industry. This unique proposition positions HotelRunner as a comprehensive platform that solves distribution, direct, and offline sales challenges for travel agencies, DMCs, and tour operators, connecting them seamlessly with various suppliers. Advancing the Travel Industry with HotelRunner Connect By bringing Bookingate under its umbrella, HotelRunner amplifies the scope and functionality of HotelRunner Connect, its long-established platform serving global travel companies, including travel agencies, metasearch platforms, and payment systems. This move enhances the current service offering while broadening the role of HotelRunner Connect as an end-to-end solution for the entire travel ecosystem. Arden Agopyan, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner, remarked, "Bookingate is a game-changing addition that aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a bigger travel economy. With this acquisition, we are enhancing our platform's capabilities to deliver the industry's most advanced travel management solution, unlocking unprecedented growth opportunities for our large network of travel industry members." Ali Beklen, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Bookingate into the HotelRunner platform, becoming an all-encompassing travel platform for travel agencies, hotels, buyers, and suppliers. With the acquisition of this promising startup and its innovative technology, we are expanding our platform and creating a new ecosystem by uniting fragmented B2B players in the global travel market." Unleashing Multi-Faceted Capabilities The acquisition of Bookingate strengthens HotelRunner's position as the top player in travel tech, expanding its solution stack for all players in the travel value chain, and unlocking capabilities that empower travel companies in a competitive market: Advanced Hotel Contracting: Travel agencies and 3rd party service providers will directly access and distribute real-time inventory. HotelRunner streamlines the entire distribution process and empowers travel providers to expand their reach. A Robust Connectivity Bridge: Acting as a bridge between hotels, travel agencies, tour operators, airlines, transfer, and car rental services, the enhanced platform enables dynamic packaging, offering a more complete solution for sourcing and distribution. Transforming Static Agencies: Just as HotelRunner set out more than a decade ago with the vision of moving hotels from offline to online, it is now preparing to transform offline travel agencies into online, dynamic, and digital powerhouses. Building an Ecosystem of Innovation Marking its fourth acquisition, HotelRunner remains at the forefront of industry innovation by strategically scouting innovative early-stage companies like Bookingate. HotelRunner's commitment to finding or building forward-thinking products ensures that it remains a trusted partner for travel agencies, hotels, buyers, and suppliers worldwide. Contact Information:

