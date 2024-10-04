

BeeLoved Wedding Ring (RBGDW005) SINGAPORE, Oct 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Imagine strolling hand in hand with your partner through the magical Hundred Acre Wood, surrounded by the beauty of nature. ALUXE captures this sense of wonder and romance in its latest release—the 2024 Winnie the Pooh Wedding Ring Collection. As a beloved extension of the ALUXE Disney collection, this collection continues to captivate hearts, spreading love and sweetness like honey. Drawing inspiration from Winnie the Pooh's love for the forest, flowers, and bees, this collection takes you on a charming journey through love. The three exclusive wedding ring sets—'Dream Garden,' 'Bloom with Love,' and 'BeeLoved'—feature a dazzling combination of yellow and white diamonds. These designs reflect Winnie the Pooh's playful nature and gentle sweetness, each piece symbolising everlasting love, making it the perfect companion for couples on their lifelong journey. BeeLoved A Sweet Symbol of Devotion Inspired by the honeybee’s dedication, the BeeLoved rings celebrates the enduring strength and sweetness of love. The honeycomb-inspired hexagonal facets symbolise the intricate bond between two hearts, while sparkling white diamonds add a delicate touch of charm. BeeLoved Women’s Wedding Ring (RGDW005) Inspired by the honeycomb, this ring features a hexagonal facet design that symbolizes the enduring strength of love. The white diamonds add a touch of sweetness, making it a perfect piece to celebrate your love. BeeLoved Women’s wedding ring (RGDW005) 18K SGD 2,100 BeeLoved Men’s Wedding Ring (RBDW005) With a minimalist aesthetic, the BeeLoved Men’s wedding ring is designed to complement its counterpart. Intricate honeycomb-inspired facets and warm gold tones subtly reflect the sweetness and strength of your bond. BeeLoved Men’s wedding ring (RBDW005) 18K SGD 1,780 Dream Garden Step into a Romantic Floral Wonderland The Dream Garden rings is a celebration of purity and romance, adorned with delicate floral designs and rare yellow diamonds. The rings symbolise a love that flourishes, just like a blooming garden filled with beauty and serenity. Dream Garden Engagement Ring (RSDW203) The band of this exquisite ring blooms like a flower, radiating pure love. The main diamond sparkles like a dewdrop in a forest, capturing attention with its charm. Yellow and white side diamonds accentuate the floral design, adding depth and reflecting the warmth and sincerity shared by every couple. Dream Garden Engagement Ring (RSDW203) 18K SGD 2,690 (Excluding Main Diamond) Dream Garden Women’s Wedding Ring (RGDW003) This delicate ring is adorned with three diamonds, with the central yellow diamond representing a butterfly gently landing, reflecting the forest’s most dazzling light. The elegant gold band, reminiscent of a winding forest path, leads to endless possibilities, symbolising the journey of love. Dream Garden Women’s wedding ring (RGDW003) 18K SGD 1,560 Dream Garden Men’s Wedding Ring (RBDW003) The straight band of this ring symbolises a steady and strong connection. Intertwined yellow gold lines, representing two hands held together, add depth and uniqueness to the design. Wear it as a constant reminder of your unwavering love and commitment. Dream Garden Men’s wedding ring (RBDW003) 18K SGD 2,260 Bloom With Love Celebrate Everlasting Love in Full Bloom Inspired by a floral wreath, the Bloom with Love rings capture the essence of love that never fades. The intertwining yellow diamond flowers evoke the beauty of a radiant bouquet, symbolising the sweet affection shared by two souls. Bloom With Love Engagement Ring (RSDW204) Small diamonds symbolise blooming flowers encircling the central stone. The golden yellow diamond shines like a ray of sunlight, bringing vibrance to the design and symbolising the flourishing of love. The radiant yellow and white diamonds highlight the main diamond, capturing the couple's brilliance and sweetness. Bloom With Love Engagement Ring (RSDW204) 18K SGD 2,210 (Excluding Main Diamond) Bloom With Love Women’s Wedding Ring (RGDW004) A budding flower is elegantly wrapped in petals, beautifully shaped by a V curve, allowing it to stack effortlessly with a diamond ring to enhance its dimensionality. This ring symbolises a love that never fades, encircling the couple's journey to happiness with a unique and delicate charm. Bloom With Love Women’s wedding ring (RGDW004) 18K SGD 2,150 Bloom With Love Men’s Wedding Ring (RBDW004) The undulating band is inspired by the sturdy trunk of a tree, symbolising unwavering support and protection. A subtle yet stylish piece, it offers a heartfelt way to keep your love close and cherished. Bloom With Love Men’s wedding ring (RBDW004) 18K SGD 1,610 The Winnie the Pooh Collection is more than a set of rings—it represents a love story destined for eternity. From sweet honeycomb motifs to blossoming flowers, each detail embodies the purity, strength, and everlasting nature of love. These rings are a timeless symbol of commitment, honouring shared promises and cherished memories. ALUXE prides itself on precision craftsmanship and quality, offering couples a truly personalised expression of their love. With intricate designs and meaningful elements, each piece reflects the unique emotions shared by every couple. This collection continues the magic and whimsy of the ALUXE Disney collection, making it a perfect choice for couples who want to treasure their love story forever. Launching globally, the Winnie the Pooh Collection is set to be a top pick for 2024. Celebrate your love with ALUXE and let your love story shine in every exquisite detail. From now until 30th November, receive a complimentary jewellery box with every purchase from our Disney collection. Visit any ALUXE store or our official website to book your exclusive experience and explore this enchanting celebration of love. Visit any ALUXE store or the official website to book your exclusive experience and be among the first to explore this enchanting celebration of love. For Media Queries, Please Contact:

Chua Sheng Rui: +65 9137 2102 // shengrui@swstrategies.org

Amirul Asyraf: +65 8448 4824 // amirul@swstrategies.org About ALUXE ALUXE is the first jewellery brand in Taiwan, embodying the perfect combination of happiness and jewellery. Starting as an online retailer, ALUXE's high-quality products and competitive prices gradually garnered more attention, which led to the opening of its first physical store in 2008 to offer even better products and services to customers around the world. ALUXE is currently present in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with Singapore’s flagship store located at ION Orchard and two other doors at the heartland areas. For more information, visit https://www.aluxe.com/sg-en/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/aluxe.sg

IG: https://www.instagram.com/aluxe_sg/

Whatsapp: +65 8189 7721 ALUXE Locations ION Orchard

2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard #B2-63, Singapore 238801

Tel: +65 6015 0798

Opening Hours: 10:00 - 21:30 JEM

50 Jurong Gateway Road, JEM #01-55, Singapore 608549

Tel: +65 6992 2589

Opening Hours: 11:00 - 21:30 Tampines 1

10 Tampines Central 1, Tampines 1 #01-27 & 28, Singapore 529536

Tel: +65 6022 1715

Opening Hours: 11:00 - 21:30





Topic: Press release summary

Source: ALUXE

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Regional, Watches & Jewelry

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

