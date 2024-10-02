Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 3, 2024
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 11:08 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ADvance Pilipinas
ADvance Pilipinas: "The Future of Advertising: Convergence and Divergence"

MANILA, Oct 3, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - As one of Philippines' premium conference brands for Advertising and Marketing, ADvance Pilipinas is set to happen on November 15, 2024, Friday, in Manila Philippines. This year’s theme – “The Future of Advertising: Convergence and Divergence” will be emphasizing the dual forces shaping the advertising landscape. It will highlight both the integration and specialization aspects of modern advertising. The event will congregate more than 300 of the brightest and most influential Agencies, Brands, Publishers, Media Communities, and Technology Solutions Providers across the entire country to share their valuable insights into both integrating and specializing strategies, helping attendees navigate and excel in the changing world of advertising.

Varies type of arrangements will be presented during the event such as Interactive Panel Discussions, Keynote/Solo Presentations, Booth Making Contests, One-to-one Private Meetings, Networking Sessions, and a lot more!

Event Key Topics:

1. Integrating Digital and Traditional Advertising Strategies
2. Cross-Channel Advertising Measurement
3. The Evolution of Consumer Behavior
4. Creative Strategies for Mixed Media Campaigns
5. Data-Driven Advertising
6. Emerging Trends and Technologies
7. Budgeting and Resource Allocation
8. Building Brand Consistency Across Platforms
9. Addressing Privacy and Compliance
10. Engaging with Different Audience Segments
11. Crisis Management and Adaptation
12. Future Outlook: Convergence and Divergence

What to Expect

1. Keynote Speeches - Hear from the top industry experts as they share their vision on how convergence and divergence are shaping the future of advertising. These influential speakers will provide insights into emerging trends, innovative strategies, and the broader implications of the industry's evolution.
2. Panel Discussions - Engage in dynamic discussions with the leading voices in the advertising about the latest trends, technologies, and challenges. Panels will feature diverse perspectives on how convergence and divergence are influencing advertising tactics, consumer engagement, and market dynamics.
3. Networking Opportunities - Connect with peers, thought leaders, and potential collaborators during dedicated networking sessions. These opportunities will allow you to build valuable relationships, exchange ideas, and explore potential partnerships that can enhance advertising strategies.
4. Exhibitor Showcases - Explore the latest products, services, and technologies from the leading companies in the advertising industry. Discover innovative solutions and gain insights into tools that can help you stay ahead of the curve.
5. Case Studies - Learn from the real - world examples of successful advertising campaigns and initiatives. Case studies will illustrate how companies are navigating the convergence and divergence of advertising trends and achieving impactful results.
6. Q&A Sessions - Participate in interactive Q&A sessions where you can pose questions directly to keynote speakers and panelists. This is a chance to gain clarity on complex topics and receive tailored advice from industry leaders.

Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of the biggest event in the Philippine Advertising and Marketing! Witness how we gather all of the leading experts in the industry and share their thoughts and insights with very timely topics.

About ADvance Pilipinas

ADvance Pilipinas is proudly owned and managed by M.G.M. Technological Events Organizing Services. M.G.M. Technological Events Organizing Services is a full-service event management firm based in the Philippines that was created by pairing together our passion for business and events. We bring a fresh, unique approach to the event management industry. Our team understands that a properly executed event can be leveraged to support an organization’s strategic vision, incorporated into a company’s marketing plan, or used to build networks and client loyalty.

Not only do we stay ahead of the curve with our event planning endeavors, we operate on a “Be First, Be Best” mentality, securing our position as trendsetters in the industry. From the planning phases to event execution, our team of experts and enthusiasts work hard to bring your event goals to life — interjecting thoughtful creativity along the way.

Visit Us:
www.advancepilipinas.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-pilipinas/ 

Media Contact:
Ms. Jimby DeeEvent Head
Tel No.: +639917241338
Email Us: information@advancepilipinas.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: ADvance Pilipinas
Sectors: Trade Shows, Advertising
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
ALUXE Unveils Enchanting New Winnie the Pooh Wedding Ring Collection  
Oct 3, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota to Invest $500 Million in Joby Aviation  
Thursday, October 3, 2024 2:59:00 PM
CisgenX Awarded Smart Approved WaterMark Certification for Innovative Irrigation Solutions  
Oct 3, 2024 14:47 HKT/SGT
Spa IZUMI Launches "YON-KA Phyto Sleep Ritual"  
Oct 3, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
ADvance Pilipinas: "The Future of Advertising: Convergence and Divergence"  
Oct 3, 2024 11:08 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Supermicro announce strategic collaboration to develop green AI computing technology and liquid-cooled datacenter solutions  
Thursday, October 3, 2024 8:38:00 AM
Insightful Discussions on eMobility Await: Join Influential Speakers at London EV Show 2024  
Oct 2, 2024 18:36 HKT/SGT
Wadaoki Forest at the Mihara Machinery Works Certified as 'Nationally Certified Sustainably Managed Natural Site' by Ministry of the Environment  
Oct 2, 2024 14:42 HKT/SGT
Eisai Commences Business Activities At New Pharma Sales Subsidiary In Saudi Arabia  
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 10:28:00 AM
NEFECON Included in 2024 KDIGO Clinical Practice Guidelines  
Oct 2, 2024 10:18 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MOMENTUM AI. London 2024
2  -  3   October
Loadon, UK
The 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024
3   October
Singapore
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
CETA
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
MobilityX
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       