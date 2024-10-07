Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Indonesia's Path to Society 5.0: Driving Digital Innovation at the Digital Transformation Summit

JAKARTA, Oct 4, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia is striving to become a developed nation by 2045, transitioning from Industry 4.0 to Society 5.0. This vision highlights the importance of human-centered technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data to foster economic growth and inclusivity. To achieve sustained GDP growth of 6% from 2020 to 2024, the country is prioritising digital transformation and innovation, which rely on strong technological infrastructure, skilled human resources, and strategic policies focused on education and workforce development.

The financial sector is experiencing a significant digital transformation, with a leading institution reshaping how consumers interact with banking services. Moving beyond traditional banking, it has developed a multi-service platform that provides digital payments, lending, and investment options. By prioritising user experience and leveraging technology, the institution has created a mobile app that offers seamless access to various financial services.This digital evolution has resulted in millions of monthly transactions and has expanded access to underserved markets, fostering financial inclusion and job creation.

As Indonesia embraces this digital innovation, the upcoming 32nd Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit will serve as a vital platform for collaboration. With the theme “Innovate. Collaborate. Disrupt: Indonesia’s DX Revolution,” the summit will unite over 2,000 influencers, including business leaders and government officials, to explore synergies and tackle pressing challenges. This event is an opportunity to engage in insightful discussions and contribute to shaping Indonesia's digital future.

Why Indonesia

Indonesia ranks among the top 20 global economies, with IT spending projected at $6 billion in 2024 and the digital sector expected to reach $133 billion by 2025. AI adoption could enhance production capacity by $43.5 billion. The e-commerce market is forecasted to grow to $95 billion, while the digital economy could contribute $366 billion by 2030. Embracing technology may add $2.8 trillion to the economy by 2040, boosting annual GDP growth.

What to Anticipate at the Event

At the 32nd Edition of Digital Transformation Summit Indonesia, attendees can expect a dynamic exploration of the country's digital future. The agenda features keynote speeches on building a digital nation and panel discussions on critical topics like digital infrastructure, AI, and customer experience. Networking opportunities abound, alongside partner presentations and insights into emerging technologies. Participants will engage with industry experts on navigating challenges and leveraging innovations to enhance business growth and sustainability, making it a must-attend event for digital leaders.

Event Highlights:
Date: 16 -17 October 2024
Venue: The Ritz Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan.
Theme: "Unlocking Indonesia's Digital Potential: The Summit for Economic Acceleration."

About Exito

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

For more information on the Digital Transformation Summit, Indonesia, please visit link.

