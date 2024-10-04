Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Monday, 7 October 2024, 20:39 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Military Metals Corp
Military Metals Enters into LOI to Acquire Two Antimony and One Tin Property in the European Union

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - October 7, 2024) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTC Pink: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "Military") continues to advance its role in the global critical minerals sector. The Company has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 100% ownership of 1458205 B.C. Ltd. (the "Target"), a private company holding three brownfield projects in Slovakia. This acquisition includes two antimony-focused properties and one tin project, all located within the European Union.

The assets include the Trojarova Antimony Project and the Medvedi Tin Project, both containing historical resources dating back to the Soviet era. As part of the transaction, Military Metals will issue 10 million common shares, valued at CAD $5.6 million, to the shareholders of the Target. The Company aims to finalize a definitive agreement and close the acquisition by October 2024.

Antimony, a critical component for battery technology, advanced military systems, and other industrial applications, is in high demand globally. As recognized by the United States, European Union, and other leading economies, antimony is classified as a critical mineral. With much of the world's antimony reserves concentrated in China, Russia, and Tajikistan, Military Metals sees an opportunity to enhance Western access to this essential resource.

"This acquisition strategically positions Military Metals as a leading explorer and developer of antimony," said CEO Scott Eldridge. "The Trojarova and Tienesgrund projects offer significant potential for rapid advancement, particularly given Slovakia's strong mining infrastructure and history. We see this as a perfect alignment with the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act, opening the door to potential EU funding sources as we advance these projects toward production."

The Trojarova Antimony Project, located in Western Slovakia, has been extensively explored, with historical Soviet-era data indicating substantial antimony and gold historical resources. While these estimates are not yet compliant with modern standards, Military Metals plans to validate them with new drilling, ensuring compliance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) requirements.

In addition to Trojarova, the Company is acquiring the Tiennesgrund Antimony Project in Eastern Slovakia, which holds a 10 km-long fault-hosted vein system, and the Medvedi Potok Tin Project, a classic tin vein system with underground workings and historical resources. As part of the acquisition, Military Metals will also gain access to small-scale processing equipment, reinforcing its strategy of operational efficiency and innovation.

With geopolitical tensions and increasing demand putting pressure on critical mineral supply chains, Military Metals is positioning itself to become a key player in securing Western access to vital antimony resources.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/225779_fdc5835d347c3af5_001.jpg

Map showing the location of Military's properties in Slovakia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/225779_fdc5835d347c3af5_001full.jpg

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, MSc, PGeo, geological consultant to Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

For more information, please contact:

Scott Eldridge
CEO and Director
scott@militarymetalscorp.com

For enquiries, please call 604-722-5381 or 604-537-7556

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the completion of the acquisition of the Target by Military, as well as future plans for exploration activities, and assumptions related to the continuation of the global demand for antimony. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include entry into a definitive agreement in respect of the Acquisition, meeting the conditions to close the Acquisition, geopolitical developments related to the supply of antimony, the continued use of antimony and availability of alternatives, availability of capital and labour in respect of the properties that are the subjects of this news release, the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and such other factors as may impact both the Acquisition and any future activities in respect of the properties held by the Target. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225779




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Military Metals Corp
Sectors: Metals & Mining
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Military Metals Enters into LOI to Acquire Two Antimony and One Tin Property in the European Union  
Oct 7, 2024 20:39 HKT/SGT
32nd Edition of Digital Transformation Summit Announced by Exito Media Concepts  
Oct 7, 2024 15:45 HKT/SGT
Unlocking India's Offshoring Advantage: Your Ultimate Guide for 2024  
Oct 7, 2024 13:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesia's Path to Society 5.0: Driving Digital Innovation at the Digital Transformation Summit  
Oct 7, 2024 10:40 HKT/SGT
JCB to offer Google Pay(TM) in Japan  
Monday, October 7, 2024 10:00:00 AM
Success at the 9th Annual REITs and Real Estate Investment Summit Asia Pacific 2024(TM): Driving Profits Through Sustainable Technology and Net Zero Imperatives  
Oct 7, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Antidote Announces $100M for Community Building and User Rewards  
Oct 4, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Films @ Busan 2024 opens tomorrow  
Oct 4, 2024 17:18 HKT/SGT
Pluk Phak Praw Rak Mae PCL (SET: OKJ) Eyes Expansion as the 'King of Organic Salad'  
Oct 4, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu highlights technologies to realize its vision of AI as a trusted assistant at CEATEC 2024  
Friday, October 4, 2024 10:03:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
8   October
Melbourne, Australia
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
CETA
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
MobilityX
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       