

LOS ANGELES, CA and WATERLOO, ON, Oct 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - MotorTrend Group, a Warner Bros. Discovery company, in conjunction with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), whose BlackBerry QNX® technology is used by countless automakers around the world, announced today a Call for Entries for the third annual Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Innovator Awards, which celebrate the automotive industry's revolutionary transformation from hardware to software. After two groundbreaking years, MotorTrend is once again inviting the automotive industry to nominate exceptional individuals who are redefining how cars are designed, built, driven, and experienced. The SDV Innovator Awards is the first and only industry award program to celebrate the experts, leaders, and pioneers on the cutting edge of the massive disruption in the automotive marketplace. The future of mobility will be shaped by digital innovations powered by software that make our vehicles smarter, more connected, and more intuitive. The awards program bringing attention to SDVs has seen explosive growth since inception with nominations pouring in from global automakers and suppliers alike, resulting in world-renowned leaders receiving awards such as Sarah Tariq at Nvidia, Magnus Östberg at Mercedes-Benz AG and Doug Field at Ford. As the industry continues its evolution with new technologies like embedded AI behind the wheel, this year promises to be even more remarkable. "Cars are evolving more rapidly than ever, with software and the features it delivers now key market differentiators," said MotorTrend Group Head of Editorial Ed Loh. "We're excited to kick off the third annual SDV Innovator Awards that pay homage to those who are making this extraordinary transition possible, from the imaginative work by the creative teams at automakers to the technical experts at automotive suppliers. We invite everyone to submit their nominations and showcase how outstanding individuals in their organizations are driving this revolution forward." "As we head into the third year of our collaboration with MotorTrend, QNX is as committed as ever to making a significant contribution to our shared global industry," said Carsten Hurasky, VP Marketing at BlackBerry QNX. "The SDV Innovator Awards program was established to recognize the outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the automotive industry through software and without a doubt, as we kick off the 2025 edition, there will be no shortage of visionary leaders to honor as the SDV revolution continues to advance." Underscoring the rapid transformations in SDVs over the past few years, MotorTrend has produced a sequel to the Coding the Car documentary that debuted in 2022. The new 26-minute investigative piece, Coding the Car 2.0, explores how Chinese automakers and others are embracing new technologies to help advance the next chapter of vehicle innovation. Coding the Car 2.0 also explores the consolidation taking place within the industry amidst global disruption, as the number of automotive brands has shrunk in China from more than 100 just eight years ago to fewer than half that number today. Finally, the documentary examines the vital importance of legacy automakers and brand affinity, pointing out that 15 of the top 20 electric vehicles sold around the world are made by companies that previously built gas-powered vehicles. Starting today, nominations are open for the following three SDV Innovator Awards categories: Pioneer: Recognizing individuals who have demonstrably broken new ground within the SDV space through research, development, and application of new automotive software. Leader: Honoring exceptional individuals in senior management positions who are leading teams that transform the automotive industry through the broad adoption and application of software solutions. Expert: Celebrating subject matter experts within specific SDV disciplines, such as AI, advanced driver assistance systems, digital cockpit, over-the-air updates, digital entertainment, autonomous technology, and more. Nominations may be submitted by visiting MotorTrend.com/SDVSurvey. MotorTrend's editorial team will conduct an exclusive and diligent screening process to identify the short list of finalists. Nominations will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, October 11. Finalists will be announced in November 2024. The winners will be unveiled by MotorTrend during a private VIP ceremony and gala event in conjunction with CES 2025 in Las Vegas on January 7. The third annual SDVI Awards will showcase the visionaries who are redefining automotive innovation and forming the next chapter of the 120-year-old automotive story. To learn more about the latest information and guidelines for the third annual Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards, please visit blackberry.qnx.com/sdvawards. About MotorTrend Group MotorTrend Group, a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the world's largest automotive media group dedicated to introducing, inspiring, and intensifying people's passions for the motoring world. Comprising more than 50 iconic brands including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL and more, MotorTrend Group is the ultimate source of entertainment and information for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers, with a monthly audience over 30 million in addition to over 70 million social followers. Featuring world-class automotive entertainment across the No. 1 television network for automotive fans, digital streaming channels, iconic events, the largest automotive social network, category-leading podcasts, over seven decades of print and digital editorial content, and cutting-edge resources for new car shoppers, MotorTrend embodies every corner of car culture. From electric vehicles to timeless classic customs, MotorTrend Group brings the latest motoring trends to fans of all generations. About Warner Bros. Discovery Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com. About BlackBerry BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. 