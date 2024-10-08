Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Awangarda-Marketing
Awangarda-Marketing Announces Global Live Lead Generation Solutions for Finance, Real Estate, and More - New Offers until End of 2024

Piotrkowska, Poland, Oct 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Awangarda-Marketing, a global leader in live lead generation, is redefining how businesses acquire high-quality leads across multiple industries, including finance, investments, insurance, real estate, and cosmetics. With an innovative online service that allows advertisers to buy leads directly in CPA (Cost Per Acquisition) and CPL (Cost Per Lead) models, Awangarda-Marketing ensures that every lead meets strict qualification criteria, providing clients with optimal results and a higher conversion rate.

Their new offer, available until the end of 2024, includes only live leads that have been pre-qualified through direct calls, guaranteeing high engagement and superior answer rates. To further enhance their commitment to quality, the company is offering up to 10% money back for any invalid numbers, making it a risk-free investment for advertisers worldwide.

"We prioritize quality and transparency. Our team uses AI smart funnels to ensure lead optimization and the highest possible conversion rates," said a spokesperson for Awangarda-Marketing. "By leveraging platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Taboola, Outbrain, MSN, Bing, and Native, we provide advertisers with the best traffic sources, ensuring that all leads are current, engaged, and ready to convert."

As part of its expansion plans, Awangarda-Marketing is continually optimizing its AI-driven lead funnels, offering a suite of tools to track and analyze lead engagement. Their approach combines the latest technological advancements with deep industry knowledge, ensuring that every lead is not only captured but also converted into a valuable customer. For more information on their services and new offers, visit their official website.

Awangarda-Marketing specializes in live lead generation services for multiple industries, with a focus on delivering high-quality, qualified leads that drive business growth. Their global network and expertise in platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and others make them the go-to partner for businesses seeking reliable lead generation solutions for insurance and finance sectors, for instance, they implement advanced programmatic marketing strategies that allow for precise targeting, ensuring that leads are not only plentiful but also aligned with specific demographic and psychographic profiles. This targeted approach significantly boosts conversion rates, turning prospects into loyal customers.

In the real estate market, Awangarda-Marketing employs long warm-up funnels, nurturing leads through personalized content and engagement strategies over time. This method creates a strong rapport with potential buyers, leading to increased trust and a higher likelihood of conversion. Similarly, in the cosmetics industry, the focus is on engaging with leads through tailored campaigns that resonate with their beauty preferences and lifestyle choices. By utilizing data-driven insights and effective segmentation, Awangarda-Marketing helps businesses connect meaningfully with their audience, driving higher sales and customer loyalty.

With a commitment to innovation and results, Awangarda-Marketing continues to set the standard for lead generation across various sectors, making it a strategic partner for businesses aiming to thrive in a competitive landscape.

Media Contact
Awangarda-Marketing
George Andris
Website: https://awangarda-marketing.com




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Awangarda-Marketing

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Lexaria Updates Current GLP-1 Market  
Oct 8, 2024 21:20 HKT/SGT
Awangarda-Marketing Announces Global Live Lead Generation Solutions for Finance, Real Estate, and More - New Offers until End of 2024  
Oct 8, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Summit Group Urges Government of Bangladesh to Reverse Decision to Terminate FSRU Project  
Oct 8, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
Innovation Beverage Group Through Sysco, the Global Leader in Foodservice Distribution, Announces Australian Bitters Now Available Nationwide in the U.S.  
Oct 8, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
BlackBerry QNX Research Reveals Rising Pressure on Software Engineers Leads to Critical Trade-Offs in Safety and Security  
Oct 8, 2024 19:58 HKT/SGT
ZeroBounce Launches Email Warmup Tool to Enhance Email Deliverability and ROI  
Oct 8, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
Three Kincora Partner Funded Drilling Programs Ramping Up  
Oct 8, 2024 18:09 HKT/SGT
Evolve Partners Alta to launch funds for Opportunities Across Private and Public Markets  
Oct 8, 2024 16:30 HKT/SGT
"Urece Tablets" (Dotinurad) Approved In Thailand For Gout And Hyperuricemia  
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 1:00:00 PM
JCB and Nuvei expand global partnership in APAC  
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 11:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Digital Experience Show UK 2024
8  -  9   October
London, UK
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
CETA
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
MobilityX
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       