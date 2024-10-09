

Seoul, Korea, Oct 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - OCI Holdings just announced on October 7 that it has made significant strides in strengthening its relationships with key figures and local residents in Sarawak, Malaysia, the production hub for its solar PV polysilicon. To develop stronger relationships with key figures and local residents in Malaysia, a running event and badminton class were held in late September.

Announcing a new slogan 'Envisioning a healthier future through life science and clean energy'

Online and offline training on Malay language and culture were provided for Korean employees in Seoul in late August. OCI Holdings plans to enhance its ties with the local community and conduct environmental, social, governance (ESG) activities in Malaysia to support its subsidiary OCI M. These initiatives aim to navigate the challenges posed by global economic uncertainties in the second half of this year, including the potential impact of the U.S. presidential election and U.S. tariffs on China, as well as a potential temporary slowdown in demand in the solar PV industry. Fostering stronger relationships with localresidents, led by sports star Lee Yong-dae OCI Holdings hosted a one-day badminton class at the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus on September 29. The purpose of the event was to nurture young sports talents and promote health among local residents and featured Korean badminton legend Lee Yong-dae from the Leeyongdae Badminton Foundation. In the morning, Lee provided one-point lessons to 30 young players recommended by the Bintulu Badminton Association. He focused on various game situations and fundamental techniques, including the serve, smash, forehand step-in, and backhand return. In the afternoon, he engaged in friendly matches with badminton club members and local residents. The popular badminton legend drew a crowd of more than 300 spectators who filled the gymnasium with excitement. His star power rivals that of top idols with his widespread appeal. Given the widespread popularity of badminton in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and India, OCI Holdings partnered with Lee in consideration of his influence and expertise. Lee Yong-dae, a leading badminton star from Korea who won gold in mixed doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and bronze in men's doubles at the 2012 London Olympics, was an active player in Indonesia near Sarawak in 2015. On September 27, Lee met with young players from Persatuan Badminton Bumiputra Sarawak (PBBS) comprised of ethnic Malays, and provided one-on-one coaching to support their aspirations. Joint eco-friendly running event organized with key Sarawak organizations OCI Holdings co-hosted the Kuching Green Run 2024 in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia on September 28. The Kuching Green Run 2024, an inaugural eco-friendly cultural event held to raise community awareness of sustainable renewable energy and climate protection, was organized by the local social enterprise Green Generation in collaboration with OCI Holdings, Dewan Bandaraya Kuching Utara (DBKU), and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC). Several local companies, including the Malaysian national petroleum company PETONAS and China Communications Construction Company, participated as sponsors. The opening ceremony was attended by OCI Holdings Chairman Woo Hyun Lee, OCI M President Seong Gil Choi, and more than 20 key figures from Sarawak, including Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain and State Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts of Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting Yew. Despite the hot and humid weather, Chairman Lee, who had traveled from Seoul for the event, visited every area of the venue, encouraging participants along the way. He remarked, "It is meaningful for us to promote a healthy lifestyle with sports and engage with the local community. In line with our motto, 'Envisioning a healthier future through life science and clean energy,' OCI M, as a prominent company in Sarawak, will actively participate in various ESG initiatives including cultural events and scholarship programs." On September 30, OCI M donated an ultrasound machine, valued at tens of millions of won, to Sarawak General Hospital in partnership with Sarawak Badan Amal Tenaga Isteri-Isteri (SABATI), a nonprofit charity organization led by the spouses of prominent figures in Sarawak, contributing to healthcare and well-being in the local community. In Korea, staff are learning the Malaysian greeting "Salam." OCI Holdings organized a special lecture on Malaysian culture and history for its employees at the headquarters in Jung-gu, Seoul, in late August. Professors Ummi Hani Binti Abu Hassan and Kim Dong-hun from the Department of Malay-Indonesian Studies at Hankook University of Foreign Studies conducted the lecture to 100 employees. The lecture encompassed Malaysia's history, its multicultural nature, and business etiquette with sessions streamed online for employees of domestic and international subsidiaries. Professor Ummi, a Malaysian, demonstrated the Muslim greeting "salam," which involves raising the right hand to the left breast and lowering one's head. Employees followed her example and learned the meaning behind the gesture: "I greet you with my heart." Despite being a predominantly Muslim country, Malaysia is a multicultural state composed of various ethnic groups including Malays (57.9%), Chinese (22.6%), and Indians (6.6%). With this lecture, employees gained valuable insights into these cultural differences. For instance, only Malaysian Muslims have the word "Islam" on their identification cards. Yong-sun Cho, team manager of the Strategy Team I of OCI Holdings, who participated in the lecture, said, "It was a valuable opportunity to gain knowledge about Malaysia's history and cultural nuances that I was previously unaware of. Thanks to the Malaysian lessons I have attended, I can now communicate more effectively with local Malaysians." 