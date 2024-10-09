Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 17:30 HKT/SGT
Source: LAC Global
Empower your Heart Health with LAC This World Heart Day!

SINGAPORE, Oct 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - People often associate the matters of the heart with emotional experiences, but heart health is a critical aspect that often goes unnoticed until it is too late. Today, heart health is not only associated with high cholesterol levels and blood pressure. The difference in an individual’s ethnicity and lifestyle causes varying susceptibilities to cardiovascular diseases, further compounding the risk factors for heart health. In Singapore alone, cardiovascular diseases kill 1 out of every 3 people, a number that is not only shocking, but also worrying.

While maintaining an active lifestyle and consuming healthy food are fundamental to improving the heart health of individuals, Singaporeans engaging in sufficient physical activity has decreased by nearly 10% since 2022. This lack of physical activity, coupled with increased stress levels and other socio-economic factors contribute to fat and plaque buildup in and around the heart and arteries, significantly increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

This World Heart Day on 29 September, LAC (pronounced as L-A-C) aims to support good heart health through LAC Activated® Heart Protect™.

Heart attacks are typically caused by plaque build-up in the arteries, which restricts smooth blood flow to the heart and can eventually lead to blood clots. Alongside regular physical activity, LAC Activated® Heart Protect™ can support heart health. Formulated with Nattokinase, a powerful enzyme with anti-clotting properties, it helps to prevent blood clots and promote better circulation.

In addition, the LAC Activated® Heart Protect™ also contains Hawthorn and Lecithin, which work together to manage cholesterol levels and promote healthy blood circulation.




