  Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 19:29 HKT/SGT
CanSino Receives Another Strong Boost
- VLP-Polio Expected to Accelerate Development and Fill the Gap.

HONG KONG, Oct 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CanSino Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO" or "the Company") has announced a milestone in its fight against polio. The company has received an additional financial boost, securing a grant exceeding US$17 million to propel its recombinant poliovirus vaccine ("VLP-Polio") project forward. This new funding, which builds on the initial funding received in October 2023, also encompasses potential related combined vaccine candidates.

In addition to the grant, CanSinoBIO has also obtained approval to start phase I/II clinical trials for the VLP-Polio vaccine in Indonesia, focusing on infants and toddlers in certain ages. This marks an important step forward in ensuring VLP-Polios safety and efficacy for the most vulnerable population.

Dr. Xuefeng Yu, Chairman and CEO of CanSinoBIO, expressed his gratitude for the continued support, stating, We are deeply honored by the foundation's ongoing trust and support. This recognition not only supports our innovation and production capabilities but also advances our commitment to improving global public health. We believe our innovative VLP-Polio vaccine will play a pivotal role in the global effort to eradicate polio.

Receives Over US$17 Million from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to Accelerate VLP-Polio Vaccine Development

This funding will further accelerate the clinical progress of the VLP-Polio vaccine, while the introduction of this vaccine candidate is expected to fill a gap in the market.

Leveraging the Company's profound expertise in protein structure design and virus-like particle (VLP) assembly technology, the VLP-Polio vaccine stands as a non-infectious alternative which eliminates the need for live viruses. This pioneering approach promises superior safety with comparable or superior immunogenicity, earning recognition from the World Health Organization ("WHO") as a pivotal tool for future polio eradication, particularly in the post-eradication era. This vaccine candidate holds immense significance in the global endeavor to control and eliminate polio, safeguarding millions of children and families from this devastating condition.

CanSinoBIO has been an avid participant in the WHO's polio eradication strategy, attentively tracking global disease prevention requirements. The funding received will further bolster CanSinoBIO's capacity to deliver innovative, high-quality, and affordable vaccines worldwide, aligning with the ambition of making advanced vaccine products accessible to all.




