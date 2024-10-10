Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 10, 2024
Thursday, 10 October 2024, 08:33 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CTS
Empowering Cyber Resilience: A Holistic Approach to Securing the Future of Organizations

SINGAPORE, Oct 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Customized Training Solutions Pte. Ltd. (CTS) is hosting a virtual summit, “Empowering Cyber Resilience,” aimed at addressing the growing cyber threats facing today's interconnected world. This two-half day event will bring together top industry leaders, government officials, and cybersecurity experts to provide actionable strategies for organizations to enhance their cyber resilience, focusing on People, Process, and Technology.

As cyber threats escalate, resilience is now essential to protect data, maintain business continuity, and recover quickly after cyber incidents. This summit emphasizes a holistic approach—combining human factors, organizational processes, and the latest technologies.

Key Focus: People, Process, and Technology

  • People: Cyber awareness and creating a "human firewall" are critical. Speakers will emphasize security-first cultures and employee training, ensuring staff become the first line of defense against attacks. Jocel de Guzman notes, "Empowering stakeholders as cyber defenders is vital."
  • Process: From incident response to regulatory compliance, clear processes are essential. Attendees will gain insights on refining procedures for better threat management and recovery, with best practices shared by government and industry experts.
  • Technology: Cutting-edge tools such as AI, blockchain, and cloud security will be explored. Charmaine Valmonte, CISO of Aboitiz Group, will discuss integrating these innovations to enhance both preventive and reactive security measures together with other distinguished panelists.

Fostering Cross-Sector Collaboration

The summit also highlights the importance of collaboration across industries like finance, healthcare telecommunications and more. Experts will share strategies for mitigating sector-specific risks. Dr. Elizalde Javier Duran of CyberSocPH together with other government officials will emphasize, “Cross-sector cooperation as an essential part of national cyber defense.”

Day 1 will cover foundational topics and sector challenges, including a keynote from Dato Ts Dr. Amirudin Wahab, CEO of Cybersecurity Malaysia, on defending critical ICT infrastructure. Day 2 will focus on emerging trends, such as AI’s evolving role in cyber defense.

Speakers and Panels

Attendees can expect to gain insights from a diverse array of speakers, features multiple interactive panels designed to equip attendees with practical knowledge to implement immediate including:

  • Mr. Onil Jaia G. Leyda, Technical Solutions Consultant, ManageEngine
  • Mr. Anthony Dayrit, Head of Global Security Defense & Operations, ASM, offering insights into hacker motivations and evolving attack methods.
  • Ms. Mel Migriño, Chairman of Women in Security Alliance Philippines, on cybersecurity trends shaping the future.
  • Mr. Michael L. Aguirre, CPA, MBA , MST, Senior Partner & Founder of UHY M. L. Aguirre & Co., CPAs and Babylon2K
  • Mr. Ethan Seow, Director and Co-Founder C4AIL
  • Dr. Anuradha Rao, Founder, CyberCognizanz, Associate Faculty, SUSS, Global DEI Advisory Council Member, ISC2
  • Mr. David Robinson, co-founder and the Managing Partner at &How Intelligence
  • Mr. Duncan Kenwright, Managing Director Global Solutions, APAC, Verizon Business

Building Resilience for the Future

"Cyber resilience, combining People, Process, and Technology, is crucial for businesses," says Marylen Ramos-Velasco, CEO of CTS. This summit aims to equip organizations with the tools and insights needed for long-term success in today’s evolving threat landscape.

For more information, visit www.ctsolutionsglobal.com/cyber-resilience-summit




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CTS
Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Launch of Japan's First EV Smart-charging Service Using Connected Technologies  
Thursday, October 10, 2024 5:19:00 PM
Lexus Introduces Enhancements to the LX Series and the All-New LX 700h Featuring a Newly Developed Advanced Hybrid System  
Thursday, October 10, 2024 5:05:00 PM
EdgePoint Malaysia launches First Digital Classroom under Connectivity for Communities (CFC) Program  
Oct 10, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
A Strategic Union: Public Bank to Acquire a Controlling Stake in LPI and the Teh Family Refines their Equity Position in Public Bank Berhad  
Oct 10, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
Anime Tokyo Station: Anime hub born in Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward, celebrates its 1st anniversary  
Thursday, October 10, 2024 4:00:00 PM
Mitsubishi Motors Holds Ceremony to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary  
Thursday, October 10, 2024 3:41:00 PM
Fashion Brand Sincethen Hosts Brand Day from October 8 to 14  
Oct 10, 2024 15:30 HKT/SGT
AI and Personalisation to Lead the Way in 2025 for UK Organisations: Insights from the Customer Experience Live Show UK 2024  
Oct 10, 2024 13:09 HKT/SGT
Empowering Cyber Resilience: A Holistic Approach to Securing the Future of Organizations  
Oct 10, 2024 08:33 HKT/SGT
Lexaria's GLP-1 Human Pilot Study #3 Begins Dosing  
Oct 9, 2024 21:05 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Southeast Asia HR Expo and Symposium 2024
8  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
CETA
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM)
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
MobilityX
9  -  11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
World Blockchain Summit
10  -  11   October
Dubai, UAE
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       