

SINGAPORE, Oct 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Customized Training Solutions Pte. Ltd. (CTS) is hosting a virtual summit, “Empowering Cyber Resilience,” aimed at addressing the growing cyber threats facing today's interconnected world. This two-half day event will bring together top industry leaders, government officials, and cybersecurity experts to provide actionable strategies for organizations to enhance their cyber resilience, focusing on People, Process, and Technology.

As cyber threats escalate, resilience is now essential to protect data, maintain business continuity, and recover quickly after cyber incidents. This summit emphasizes a holistic approach—combining human factors, organizational processes, and the latest technologies. Key Focus: People, Process, and Technology People: Cyber awareness and creating a "human firewall" are critical. Speakers will emphasize security-first cultures and employee training, ensuring staff become the first line of defense against attacks. Jocel de Guzman notes, "Empowering stakeholders as cyber defenders is vital."

Process: From incident response to regulatory compliance, clear processes are essential. Attendees will gain insights on refining procedures for better threat management and recovery, with best practices shared by government and industry experts.

Technology: Cutting-edge tools such as AI, blockchain, and cloud security will be explored. Charmaine Valmonte, CISO of Aboitiz Group, will discuss integrating these innovations to enhance both preventive and reactive security measures together with other distinguished panelists. Fostering Cross-Sector Collaboration The summit also highlights the importance of collaboration across industries like finance, healthcare telecommunications and more. Experts will share strategies for mitigating sector-specific risks. Dr. Elizalde Javier Duran of CyberSocPH together with other government officials will emphasize, “Cross-sector cooperation as an essential part of national cyber defense.” Day 1 will cover foundational topics and sector challenges, including a keynote from Dato Ts Dr. Amirudin Wahab, CEO of Cybersecurity Malaysia, on defending critical ICT infrastructure. Day 2 will focus on emerging trends, such as AI’s evolving role in cyber defense. Speakers and Panels Attendees can expect to gain insights from a diverse array of speakers, features multiple interactive panels designed to equip attendees with practical knowledge to implement immediate including: Mr. Onil Jaia G. Leyda, Technical Solutions Consultant, ManageEngine

Mr. Anthony Dayrit, Head of Global Security Defense & Operations, ASM, offering insights into hacker motivations and evolving attack methods.

Ms. Mel Migriño, Chairman of Women in Security Alliance Philippines, on cybersecurity trends shaping the future.

Mr. Michael L. Aguirre, CPA, MBA , MST, Senior Partner & Founder of UHY M. L. Aguirre & Co., CPAs and Babylon2K

Mr. Ethan Seow, Director and Co-Founder C4AIL

Dr. Anuradha Rao, Founder, CyberCognizanz, Associate Faculty, SUSS, Global DEI Advisory Council Member, ISC2

Mr. David Robinson, co-founder and the Managing Partner at &How Intelligence

Mr. Duncan Kenwright, Managing Director Global Solutions, APAC, Verizon Business Building Resilience for the Future "Cyber resilience, combining People, Process, and Technology, is crucial for businesses," says Marylen Ramos-Velasco, CEO of CTS. This summit aims to equip organizations with the tools and insights needed for long-term success in today’s evolving threat landscape. For more information, visit www.ctsolutionsglobal.com/cyber-resilience-summit.





