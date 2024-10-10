Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 10, 2024
Thursday, 10 October 2024, 17:00 HKT/SGT
EdgePoint Malaysia launches First Digital Classroom under Connectivity for Communities (CFC) Program
Aiming to provide meaningful connectivity and promote digital literacy while bridging the digital divide.

KARAK, PAHANG, MALAYSIA, Oct 10, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, part of EdgePoint Infrastructure, the ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company, today launched its first digital classroom in Malaysia at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Dua in Karak, Pahang. This launch represents the first of 2 digital classroom projects under its regional corporate social responsibility Connectivity for Communities (CFC) program. CFC aims to connect schools in underserved areas, providing them and its surrounding areas with access to the internet. 

At the curtain drawing ceremony-Encik Hanad Yusuf- Chief Sales and Commercial Officer EdgePoint Towers (centre left) Yang Berusaha Tuan Zainal Bin Abas- Deputy Director General of Education Malaysia (centre right) Flanked by officials from the Ministry of Education Malaysia.
At the curtain drawing ceremony-Encik Hanad Yusuf- Chief Sales and Commercial Officer EdgePoint Towers (centre left) Yang Berusaha Tuan Zainal Bin Abas- Deputy Director General of Education Malaysia (centre right) Flanked by officials from the Ministry of Education Malaysia.

Executed in collaboration with our partners, including Impact Malaysia, this digital classroom will offer over 100 students between the ages of 5 and 12 a dedicated space for learning. It will be fully equipped with seamless and unlimited internet connection and will also provide students with various educational materials, interactive learning platforms, and multimedia content on their academic subjects and interests. The programme will also include capacity development programs for school staff to ensure the effective management and sustainability of the initiatives.

Yang Berusaha Tuan Zainal Bin Abas, Deputy Director General of Education Malaysia, said, "In addition to formal education, access to the vast resources available online will not only enhance children’s learning beyond a physical classroom, but also provide them with the right tools and technologies to further develop themselves as individuals. Our national commitment to digital inclusion means we collaborate with technology and knowledge partners to provide affordable and equitable access for all, and EdgePoint’s CFC programme supports the government’s efforts to develop digital-savvy Malaysians who are able to effectively contribute to society and in the long run, participate in the digital economy. We welcome public-private partnerships such as these which are crucial in realising our national ambitions.”

Muniff Kamaruddin, Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint Towers, said, "Connectivity today is as essential as the utilities we use daily. As infrastructure providers we want to do our part in ensuring equitable access to connectivity for all students in Malaysia. By providing them with the right tools, technologies and digital resources we aim to empower these students and teachers, giving them platforms for bigger, brighter futures. The access to connectivity from infrastructure deployed here will also extend to the surrounding orang asli communities, giving them access to online health care, banking, government services, retail and gig opportunities. We hope this also opens doors for alternative income options allowing them to elevate their quality of lives. This is also in line with our commitment to connecting the unconnected and ensuring a digitally inclusive Malaysia”.

Tuan Ahmad Jafri Bin Dolah, Headmaster at SK Sungai Dua, Karak said, “This digital classroom will not only provide our students with access to the internet but change the way we teach entirely. We are now able to access online resources, participate in digital classes, collaborate and share ideas with other educators as well as provide e-learning and alternative materials to the children. We are not only imparting knowledge but also preparing them for the digital world and making them more well-rounded individuals. This elevates the quality of education we will be providing to the students from here on”. 

Puan Nurul Azwa binti Mohamad Rodzi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Impact Malaysia said, "Impact Malaysia’s goal is to continue to empower communities by focusing on youth development and enabling young people to take charge of their futures. Through partnerships such as these, we are able to advise on the locations or communities which are most in need of affordable, reliable and meaningful connectivity and subsequently bring lasting changes to them”.

Present at the unveiling of the digital classroom were Yang Berusaha Tuan Zainal Bin Abas,  Deputy Director General of Education Malaysia (School Operations Sector), a representative for the Minister of Education; Yang Berusaha Encik Amzan bin Abd Malek, State Education Director of Pahang; Yang Mulia Tunku Dato’ Mahmood Fawzy bin Tunku Muhyiddin, Chairman of EdgePoint Malaysia Holdings and Encik Hanad Yusuf, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer, EdgePoint Towers; Tuan Mohd Razi bin Jaafar, Chief Financial Officer, Yayasan Didik Negara; Tuan Ahmad Jafri Bin Dolah, Headmaster of SK Sungai Dua; Encik Shahrizal Husin, Head of Development for Pahang State, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC); Puan Nurul Azwa binti Mohamad Rodzi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Impact Integrated, and senior management of MOE.

This is the fifth digital classroom EdgePoint is launching under the CFC programme, with a target to launch a total of 10 schools by the end of 2024.

About EdgePoint Infrastructure

EdgePoint Infrastructure is an ASEAN based independent telecommunications infrastructure company that aspires towards Building a Connected, Digital ASEAN. Headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, through EdgePoint Towers Sdn Bhd, PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk and EdgePoints Towers Inc. respectively, the company is focused on providing sharable and leading-edge telecom structures, small cells and in-building systems. EdgePoint aims to be an industry leader through scale and innovation, driving operational efficiencies through the adoption of analytics and digital technologies.

Rolled out across Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, the CFC programme is part of EdgePoint’s ongoing commitment to enhancing equitable access to connectivity across the region, especially in the underserved communities. In an effort to ensure the right communities benefit from these initiatives, EdgePoint has partnered with local organisations who understand the grassroots’ needs better in each country, allowing them to curate the right programmes towards improving connectivity and promoting digital literacy.

For more information on EdgePoint, please visit https://edgepointinfra.com.

 News Alerts
