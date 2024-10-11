Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Malaysia's Digital HR Revolution Unfolds at Rockbird Media's HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th edition of the HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting, organized by Rockbird Media on September 24, 2024, at Berjaya Times Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, served as a beacon for HR innovation. Under the theme "Advancing into the Nexus of Human and Technology," the gathering became a melting pot of ideas for CHROs and HR leaders from Malaysia and beyond.

With Malaysia's HR Technology market poised for a 12% annual growth over the next five years, the event tackled the pressing need for technological adaptation in HR. Attendees immersed themselves in a tapestry of keynote addresses, interactive sessions, and panel discussions, all aimed at mastering cutting-edge tools and bridging the tech skills gap in HR.

The summit spotlighted crucial areas such as operational efficiency enhancement, employee engagement boosting, and data-driven HR decision-making. Participants delved into strategies for workforce reskilling, seamless tech integration, and elevating the employee experience in our digital age.

This knowledge exchange hub fostered networking among HR leaders from diverse industries, sparking potential collaborations through one-on-one meetings. As Malaysia solidifies its position as an HR innovation epicenter, the insights gleaned from this meeting are set to ripple across regional HR strategies.

This edition of the HR Leaders & HR Tech Strategy Meeting stands as a testament to the dynamic evolution of HR in the digital era, equipping attendees with fresh perspectives to navigate the rapidly changing HR landscape.

Looking ahead, Rockbird Media promises to build on this year's success with even more groundbreaking content and expanded networking opportunities next year.

For more information, please visit https://rockbirdmedia.com/

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

