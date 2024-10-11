Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, October 13, 2024
Sunday, 13 October 2024, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Discover the SEP (Smart Energy Pay) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Oct 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SEP (Smart Energy Pay) is excited to announce the listing of Smart Energy Pay (SEP) on XT Exchange. The SEP/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone, offering a new opportunity for traders to engage with a blockchain project focused on transforming the energy sector. Please find the go-live schedule below:

  • Deposit: 09:00 on October 13, 2024 (UTC)
  • Trading: 09:00 on October 14, 2024 (UTC)
  • Withdrawal: 09:00 on October 15, 2024 (UTC)

Trading pair link: https://www.xt.com/en/trade/sep_usdt

SEP's listing on XT Exchange marks a significant step in bringing green energy to the forefront of the blockchain space. With this listing, SEP gains access to XT's vast global community, enhancing its liquidity and providing exposure to a broader audience. By joining XT Exchange, SEP is poised to drive innovation in both the DeFi and renewable energy sectors, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his thoughts on the listing: "We are proud to welcome Smart Energy Pay to our platform. SEP's commitment to sustainable energy and innovation resonates with our mission to support transformative projects that make a difference. We believe that the listing of SEP will provide our users with substantial value and contribute to the advancement of both the blockchain and energy sectors."

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real-time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: https://www.xt.com/
X: https://x.com/XTexchange
Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

About SEP (Smart Energy Pay)

Smart Energy Pay is at the forefront of combining blockchain technology with renewable energy solutions. SEP leverages its own blockchain to enable secure and transparent transactions within the energy sector. A unique feature of the SEP platform is its integration with a patented 3D wind device, which allows for the efficient generation of renewable energy. By blending decentralized finance (DeFi) with green energy, SEP aims to build sustainable and accessible energy markets that cater to both consumers and businesses.

Blockchain Explorer: https://secexplorer.io/
Whitepaper: https://smartenergypay.com/whitepaper

Social Links
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/smartenergypay/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/smartenergypay/
Telegram: https://t.me/+BtBJIPxsn21iOGQ8
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@smart.energy.token
CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/smartenergytoken/
Github: https://github.com/EtherAuthority/Smart-Contracts-Library

Press Contact
Smart Energy Provider Ltd.
Mr. Tahssin Asfour
Website: https://smartenergypay.com/




