

DUBAI, Oct 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Global Blockchain Show is pleased to announce its second edition, taking place on December 12 and 13, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre, Dubai. Organized by web3 and artificial intelligence consulting giant VAP Group, the two-day show will provide an opportunity to network with the top 1% of the web3 community by bringing together founders, solution providers, experts and enthusiasts from around the world under one roof.



“The Global Blockchain Show is more than just a one-time event. It is designed to be the ultimate blockchain mixer where attendees will go on a continuous journey through the dynamic world of blockchain technology and unwind with the ‘who’s who’ of the industry,” said Vishal Parmar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VAP Group. Speakers such as: Yat Siu – Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni – CEO/CEO AI, Dubai Blockchain Center/Dubai Economy & Tourism

H.E. Justin Sun – Founder/Global Advisory Board, TRON/HTX Global Advisory Board

Rachel Conlan – Global Chief Marketing Officer, Binance

Mr. Ahmed Bin Sulayem – Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC

Jason Allegrante – Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Fireblocks

Pierre Samaties – Chief Business Officer, DFINITY

Marcello Mari – Founder & Chief Executive Officer, SingularityDAO

David Palmer – Chief Product Officer, Co-founder, Vodafone

Alicia Kao – Managing Director, KuCoin … and many more will deliver groundbreaking insights and announcements at the highest level.



Themes including digital currency, blockchain regulations and web3 gaming will deep-dive into real-life applications, while workshops will provide practical ‘how-to’ frameworks, models, implementation guidance, and success metrics. The Global Blockchain Show is the only event that gives you a 360-degree roadmap of how individuals can leverage blockchain technology effectively. And it does not stop there. Monthly virtual roundtable conferences, quarterly reports, private project meetings and much more are set to take place all year round to ensure that the story of blockchain’s impact, innovation and integration is told in its entirety. Additionally, the Global Blockchain Show is led by a multidisciplinary advisory board, composed of industry leaders and experts such as Ida Mok, Chief Strategy Officer, W3GG, President, Women in Blockchain Asia; Christian Gleich, International Ambassador, European Blockchain Association; Nena Dokuzov, Coordinator, Strategy of Digital Transformation of Economy, Ministry of the Economy, Tourism, and Sport, Slovenia, among others. The board will regularly meet to discuss key industry developments through the year as well as be the committee steering the discussions that happen live on stage. “With a community of over 110,000, the Ultimate Blockchain Season Finale is set to open up opportunities to network with some of the most influential voices in the industry, all gathered together in a common area,” said Vishal Parmar. So what are you waiting for Head to: https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/tickets/ and grab your tickets to attend the grand finale of events this year. About VAP Group VAP Group, established in 2013, is a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development, and events and media management. Led by CEO Vishal Parmar, VAP Group continues to drive innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global conferences. Their flagship events, the Global Blockchain Show and Global AI Show, showcase the brightest minds in these transformative fields. Known for its creativity and forward-thinking approach, VAP Group remains at the forefront of blockchain and AI consultancy. For media inquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to: media@globalblockchainshow.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Global Blockchain Show

Sectors: Trade Shows, Blockchain Technology

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

