Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: LAUD
LAUD Launches Comprehensive Marketing Solutions for Fintech Companies: Leveraging Blockchain, and Advanced AI Tools

LONDON, Oct 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - LAUD, a London-based marketing firm, is at the forefront of fintech innovation, providing comprehensive solutions that empower financial technology companies to maximize their digital presence and operational efficiency. Leveraging the power of blockchain and Web3 technology, LAUD's specialized services enable fintech firms to streamline processes, optimize client engagement, and build stronger brand identities.

"We understand the unique challenges faced by fintech companies and have developed tailored solutions that incorporate blockchain, Web3, and advanced AI tools to solve these pain points," said a representative from LAUD. "Our goal is to help our clients navigate the complexities of the fintech ecosystem, from smart API integrations to CRM automation, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition."

In addition to their technology-driven solutions, LAUD offers a full suite of marketing services, including social media management, PR strategy development, and content creation. Their AI-powered social media management platform allows fintech companies to maintain an active online presence, engage with their audience more effectively, and optimize their digital footprint.

LAUD's team of experts works closely with clients to design and execute strategies that not only enhance brand visibility but also foster long-term growth. By utilizing advanced analytics and AI tools, LAUD ensures that every marketing campaign is data-driven, measurable, and aligned with the client's business goals. For more information, visit their official website.

LAUD is a London-based marketing firm specializing in solutions for fintech companies. Their services range from blockchain and Web3 integrations to CRM automation and AI-powered social media management. LAUD's comprehensive approach helps fintech firms leverage the latest technologies to drive innovation and market growth.

LAUD is specializing in solutions for fintech companies. Their services range from blockchain and Web3 integrations to CRM automation and AI-powered social media management. By implementing CRM automation, LAUD streamlines customer relationship processes, allowing fintech firms to enhance engagement, personalize communication, and improve customer retention. This automation not only saves time but also provides valuable insights into customer behavior, enabling companies to tailor their offerings effectively. Additionally, LAUD's expertise in Web3 integrations empowers fintech businesses to tap into decentralized technologies, fostering transparency and security in transactions. This integration can lead to increased trust among users, thereby attracting a more extensive customer base.

Through their comprehensive approach, LAUD helps fintech firms leverage the latest technologies to drive innovation and market growth, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Social Links
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/laud-uk/

Media contact
Brand: LAUD
Contact: Media team
Website: https://laud.tech




Topic: Press release summary
Source: LAUD

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
GA-ASI Completes Full-Scale Fatigue Test on MQ-9B for Second Lifetime  
Oct 15, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
US Rate Cut and China Stimulus Ignite Fosun's Surge  
Oct 15, 2024 11:50 HKT/SGT
CTF Life Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Launch of MyWealth Savings Insurance Plan 2  
Oct 15, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
AI-Powered Innovations: Securing Your Reputation with Ensign InfoSecurity's Digital Reputation Risk Management Suite  
Oct 15, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Join the Top 1% of Web3: VAP Group Presents Global Blockchain Show in Dubai  
Oct 15, 2024 10:00 HKT/SGT
Cropmate Berhad Signs Underwriting Agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank  
Oct 15, 2024 09:30 HKT/SGT
New GASA Report Estimates $688 Billion in Scam Losses Across Asia Amid Rising Cyberthreat Worldwide  
Oct 15, 2024 09:00 HKT/SGT
Frederic Imbert Commemorates 15 Years of Bitcoin through Art with the Bitcoin Masterpiece  
Oct 15, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
LAUD Launches Comprehensive Marketing Solutions for Fintech Companies: Leveraging Blockchain, and Advanced AI Tools  
Oct 15, 2024 07:00 HKT/SGT
Focus Universal Inc. Announces Participation at The Spartan Capital Investor Conference  
Oct 14, 2024 22:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
CDAO Malaysia
15   October
Malaysia
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       