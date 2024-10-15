

MACAO, Oct 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has successfully hosted the Experience Macao Limited Edition event, warmly welcoming tourists from around the world to participate. Participants need to answer three questions about Macao daily on the website(ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com). Upon successfully answering the questions, they will be entered into a lucky draw for a chance to win exclusive Macao privileges. If they do not answer correctly, they can invite friends to retry. The event features 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prizes, which include round-trip flights to Macao and hotel accommodations. Six exclusive prizes, carefully curated by six integrated resorts, offer participants the chance to delve into Macao's diverse culture. These experiences include intangible cultural heritage activities (such as traditional crafts, cultural tours, and wellness culture) and visits to selected Macao landmarks (such as the Eight Scenic Spots of Macao, churches, temples, and eco-discovery tours), allowing participants to fully enjoy Macao's unique charm. One particularly exciting highlight is the Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. Among all prize winners, one lucky ultimate winner will be selected to enjoy free access to Macao’s major attractions, spectacular performances, and unique hotels for 30 days. The winner must share their Macao experience on social media by December 31, 2024, using the official hashtags (#MacaoLimitedEdition and MGTO’s official account). The participant whose post receives the most likes will win the Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. To further promote this event, MGTO partnered with Klook to launch an exclusive event page on August 26. Users can conveniently browse and book Macao travel products, participate in the draw, and win fantastic prizes. By clicking the banner on the MGTO event page, users can quickly access the official game event website and get ready to embark on their Experience Macao Limited Edition journey. Additionally, many KOLs have been invited to participate in the event, where they experienced diverse activities in Macao, such as wearing qipao, making Port wine bricks, and bungee jumping from the Macao Tower, showcasing the unique allure of the city. More exciting content can be found on MGTO’s social media account @visitmacao. As the event is nearing its end, Macao welcomes tourists to continue exploring its culture and charm. Follow the official social media accounts to enjoy more exciting experiences. Media contact

