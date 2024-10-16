

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - October 15, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies in the Manufacturing & Consumer Goods category for 2024 by the Australian Financial Review, which is Australia's most-read premium business masthead. The AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies list celebrates Australian businesses that are challenging the status quo. Now in its thirteenth year, this prestigious annual list ranks the most innovative organisations from Australia and New Zealand, and is the only national, cross-industry list of its kind. GMG's work in graphene production and product development has positioned the company at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field, enabling sustainable solutions in energy storage, electronics, and beyond. "We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our team," said Craig Nicol, CEO of Graphene Manufacturing Group. "This award validates our mission to harness the unique properties of graphene to develop innovative products that can positively impact the world." GMG's Chairman and Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: "Great to see the Company's innovative world leading work getting acknowledged in this way - congratulations to the team." Figure 1 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/226664_cc296f8a948ea8f2_001full.jpg About GMG GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226664





