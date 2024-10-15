Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Transoft Solutions Inc
Transoft Solutions Acquires Advanced Mobility Analytics Group (AMAG)
Expands Transportation Safety and Operations Portfolio

Vancouver, BC, Oct 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Transoft Solutions Inc. ("Transoft") - a global leader in transportation engineering, analysis, and operations software - announced today that it has acquired Advanced Mobility Analytics Group Pty Ltd ("AMAG"), a leading developer of video-based analytics software to facilitate improved traffic safety and management of road infrastructure, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Transoft Solutions Acquires AMAGTransoft Solutions Acquires AMAG

The secure cloud-based SMART platform developed by AMAG supports Vision Zero and Safe Systems approaches globally. Using computer vision, big data analytics, and advanced econometrics, its predictive analytics help organizations to create a safer and better managed road infrastructure.

"We are delighted to welcome AMAG's employees to Transoft," said Daniel Shihundu, P.Eng., CEO at Transoft. "We feel there is an excellent cultural fit, and combining our talented teams will accelerate research and development. The technologies present in our companies, independently, are truly remarkable, and merging the SMART and TrafxSAFE products under one umbrella will create a platform with unique capabilities. It will also allow us to explore synergies with our other products and create a software ecosystem where safety analytics can contribute to multiple stages in infrastructure development, from planning and design through to operations and maintenance. The Brisbane office, in addition to our current location in Sydney, will strengthen our presence in Australia and Asia-Pacific."

"We are extremely excited to be joining Transoft," said Simon Washington, PhD, CEO of AMAG. "We enjoy cultural alignment, share the same vision, and with our combined technical expertise and software solutions, will be well positioned to serve the growing number of road safety and traffic operations projects in markets Transoft serves globally. Our latest continuous monitoring and decision support platform for traffic operations management has been gaining traction in several markets globally and is providing our customers with valuable infrastructure insights not possible with traditional sensor technologies. Through the Transoft offices and partner network, we are excited to offer this technology to additional markets across the globe."

The integration of AMAG's business activities into the Transoft organization will ensure that its customers experience a seamless transition and a continued high quality of customer care and service. AMAG and their SMART platform are welcome additions to Transoft's portfolio and mark another step forward in the company's commitment to road safety initiatives like Vision Zero. Simon Washington will lead the combined AMAG and Transoft safety teams under a single Safety and Traffic Operations business unit at Transoft.

About Transoft Solutions

Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modeling, and design solutions are used in over 150 countries serving more than 50,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada, and through our offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, France, Spain, and China. For more information on Transoft's range of aviation, civil design, and traffic safety solutions, visit transoftsolutions.com

Contact Information
Media Relations
publicrelations@transoftsolutions.com
+1 604 244 8387 ext 2245

Related Images

Transoft Solutions Acquires AMAGTransoft Solutions Acquires AMAG
Simon Washington will join Daniel Shihundu's Transoft team to helm Safety & Traffic OperationsSimon Washington will join Daniel Shihundu's Transoft team to helm Safety & Traffic Operations

SOURCE: Transoft Solutions Inc.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Transoft Solutions Inc
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Transoft Solutions Acquires Advanced Mobility Analytics Group (AMAG)  
Oct 15, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
GMG Recognized for Innovation by the Australian Financial Review  
Oct 15, 2024 20:59 HKT/SGT
Lexaria Announces $5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules  
Oct 15, 2024 20:25 HKT/SGT
MGTO "Experience Macao Limited Edition" Nearing End, Welcomes Global Tourists  
Oct 15, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Embracing the Future of Manufacturing with the 26th Edition of the South Africa Manufacturing Show  
Oct 15, 2024 19:24 HKT/SGT
Cropmate Berhad Signs Underwriting Agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank  
Oct 15, 2024 19:20 HKT/SGT
MarTech Leader WebEngage Gets Momentum in Asia Pacific  
Oct 15, 2024 16:30 HKT/SGT
The 2024 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) celebrate modern and heritage real estate at Melbourne gala  
Oct 15, 2024 16:19 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu implements global launch of world's first AI application to prevent quality degradation in 5G wireless networks  
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 1:08:00 PM
NEC C&C Foundation Awards 2024 C&C Prize  
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 12:34:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2024
14  -  16   October
Singapore
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       