

Vancouver, BC, Oct 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Transoft Solutions Inc. ("Transoft") - a global leader in transportation engineering, analysis, and operations software - announced today that it has acquired Advanced Mobility Analytics Group Pty Ltd ("AMAG"), a leading developer of video-based analytics software to facilitate improved traffic safety and management of road infrastructure, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Transoft Solutions Acquires AMAG The secure cloud-based SMART platform developed by AMAG supports Vision Zero and Safe Systems approaches globally. Using computer vision, big data analytics, and advanced econometrics, its predictive analytics help organizations to create a safer and better managed road infrastructure. "We are delighted to welcome AMAG's employees to Transoft," said Daniel Shihundu, P.Eng., CEO at Transoft. "We feel there is an excellent cultural fit, and combining our talented teams will accelerate research and development. The technologies present in our companies, independently, are truly remarkable, and merging the SMART and TrafxSAFE products under one umbrella will create a platform with unique capabilities. It will also allow us to explore synergies with our other products and create a software ecosystem where safety analytics can contribute to multiple stages in infrastructure development, from planning and design through to operations and maintenance. The Brisbane office, in addition to our current location in Sydney, will strengthen our presence in Australia and Asia-Pacific." "We are extremely excited to be joining Transoft," said Simon Washington, PhD, CEO of AMAG. "We enjoy cultural alignment, share the same vision, and with our combined technical expertise and software solutions, will be well positioned to serve the growing number of road safety and traffic operations projects in markets Transoft serves globally. Our latest continuous monitoring and decision support platform for traffic operations management has been gaining traction in several markets globally and is providing our customers with valuable infrastructure insights not possible with traditional sensor technologies. Through the Transoft offices and partner network, we are excited to offer this technology to additional markets across the globe." The integration of AMAG's business activities into the Transoft organization will ensure that its customers experience a seamless transition and a continued high quality of customer care and service. AMAG and their SMART platform are welcome additions to Transoft's portfolio and mark another step forward in the company's commitment to road safety initiatives like Vision Zero. Simon Washington will lead the combined AMAG and Transoft safety teams under a single Safety and Traffic Operations business unit at Transoft. About Transoft Solutions Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modeling, and design solutions are used in over 150 countries serving more than 50,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada, and through our offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, France, Spain, and China. For more information on Transoft's range of aviation, civil design, and traffic safety solutions, visit transoftsolutions.com Contact Information

Media Relations

publicrelations@transoftsolutions.com

Transoft Solutions Acquires AMAG Simon Washington will join Daniel Shihundu's Transoft team to helm Safety & Traffic Operations





