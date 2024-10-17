

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(ACN Newswire - October 16, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a business update on the commercialisation progress of THERMAL-XR® Powered by GMG Graphene. CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT UPDATE GMG continues to carry out both Supply and Service Coating for various Air Conditioning Manufacturers, Distributors, Contractors and end equipment owners - including the large HVACR condensing units showing the black coating of THERMAL-XR on the condenser coils seen in Figure 1. Figure 1: GMG Team Members in front of large HVACR condensing units coated with THERMAL-XR To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/226793_4a202364a43cd862_001full.jpg At an event on 4th October 2024 in Brisbane, Australia that included the broad participation of HVAC industry representatives, GMG successfully RE-launched THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE. The focus of the event was on Thermal-XR's unique heat transfer and corrosion protection capabilities. When first developed, the product was named THERMAL-XR® RESTORE because the Company believed its principal benefit was to restore the heat transfer capabilities of existing installed air conditioners. However, GMG has since proved with third party verification that the product can also enhance the heat transfer of new equipment; hence the re-branding to THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE. As a result, GMG now believes that THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE has exciting opportunities with HVAC Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs") in addition to its potential in the HVAC aftermarket. Over the past several months, GMG has completed on-site testing of THERMAL-XR® with global Air Conditioning Manufacturers in China and the USA for potential introduction into their factories. While further customer testing will be required, GMG believes early results are promising. Apart from applications in the HVAC industry, the unique heat transfer capabilities of THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE has also led to potential new applications in a wide range of industries where reducing heat is important. For example, customer managed Third Party Laboratory Testing with THERMAL-XR® is now being done with companies that operate LNG facilities; companies that manufacture electronic products; and companies that produce motors for the industrial and automotive markets. Further testing will be required to confirm the benefits of using THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE in such applications. Figure 2: RE-LAUNCH of THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/226793_4a202364a43cd862_002full.jpg As shown in Figure 2, THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE will now be available in 5 litre pails, instead of the original 10 litre containers. Customers have expressed their preference for lighter weight pails because they believe they are easier to lift onto roof tops for spraying in-situ air conditioners. Generally, 5 Litres of THERMAL-XR can be used to spray up to 5 small to medium size air conditioners, covering approximately 50 square metres of solid plate. As previously announced, GMG and Nu Calgon have signed an agreement and are working with a consultant to prepare and submit a Pre-Manufacture Notice ("PMN") in conjunction with its USA Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") application to import and sell in the USA. The PMN application is expected to be submitted before the end of October, and the approval is expected to take less than 12 months. The PMN will be substantially different from the Low Volume Exemption ("LVE") PMN that was previously submitted by GMG. Unlike the LVE PMN application that was limited to 10 tons per annum and one application technique in the HVAC sector, the PMN EPA approval that GMG is now seeking will not be limited by volume, application and any one particular sector. INDUSTRY RECOGNITION THERMAL-XR® is a finalist in the AIRAH Product of the Year - to be announced on 21st November 2024. AIRAH, the Australian Institute of Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heating, is the peak body representing the HVAC&R industry in Australia. Officially incorporated by guarantee on March 29, 1920, AIRAH celebrated its Centenary anniversary in 2020. The AIRAH Awards provide our industry with the opportunity to reflect, applaud, and raise a toast to our peers and their achievements - from promising future leaders to established sector veterans; from the finest new projects to the best retrofits; as well as the greatest in refrigeration, renewable energy, and research. Independent industry specialists determine a shortlist of finalists, from which a winner is selected by an expert judging panel. This rigorous and impartial process makes the AIRAH Awards the most highly prized accolades in Australia's HVAC&R building services industry.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/226793_4a202364a43cd862_003full.jpg GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "We believe GMG continues to make good progress in testing its products in large global OEM's for various types of products in various applications whilst our technical understanding of the coating improves - creating an exciting cycle of innovation and learning with our customers and how we make the graphene and coating, how it is applied and also how it is marketed and sold." GMG's Chairman and Director, Jack Perkowski, commented: "THERMAL-XR® testing in so many of these applications is very exciting to see and I am encouraged by its potential for progress in these markets." TEAM UPDATE GMG would like to thank Bobby Bran, Chief Projects Officer ("CPO"), for his near 6-year service at the Company. In the Company's continued efforts to transform into a commercial operation, the Company has decided to outsource major project activity going forward and as such will no longer need a CPO. On behalf of GMG and its Board of Directors, Craig Nicol and Jack Perkowski would like to thank Bobby for his dedication and service during his near 6-year tenure at the Company. About THERMAL-XR® powered by GMG Graphene: THERMAL-XR® COATING SYSTEM is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction. THERMAL-XR RESTORE® is powered by GMG Graphene. PATENT PENDING About GMG www.graphenemg.com GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the potential for THERMAL-XR® to enable energy producers to produce additional energy more efficiently, the potential for THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE to enhance the heat transfer of new equipment and its opportunities with HVAC industry and other industries where reducing heat is important, the timing of submission of the Company's PMN application, the receipt, timing and nature of approval by the EPA of the PMN application, the Company's goal of achieving optimal production line performance for THERMAL-XR® and the entering of full production. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the development of extensions and enhancements to the THERMAL-XR® portfolio into a wider range of applications, that energy producers will be able to derive the expected benefits from the Company's products, that the Company's PMN application will be submitted on the timetable anticipated, that the EPA will approve the PMN application and on the timing anticipated, that the content of the EPA's approval will be as anticipated, and that the Company will be able to achieve optimal production line performance for THERMAL-XR® and enter full production. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that there will be no developments of extensions or enhancements to the THERMAL-XR® portfolio into a wider range of applications, that energy producers will not derive the expected benefits from the Company's products, that the Company's PMN application will not be submitted on the timetable anticipated or at all, that the EPA will not approve the PMN application on the timing anticipated or at all, that the content of the EPA's approval will not be as anticipated, that the Company will be unable to achieve optimal production line performance for THERMAL-XR® or enter full production, risks relating to the extent and duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe and its impact on global markets, the volatility of global capital markets, political instability, the failure of the Company to obtain regulatory approvals, attract and retain skilled personnel, unexpected development and production challenges, unanticipated costs and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated October 3, 2024 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226793





