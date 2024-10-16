

NEW YORK, Oct 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Vue Protocol (https://vue.io), the Layer 2 solution for Web3 Social, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a $6 million pre-seed and seed funding round, supported by Eureka Capital, PAKA, Genesis Ventures, and AU21 Capital. This achievement underscores the growing confidence of key investors across the blockchain and decentralized technology space in Vue Protocol's vision to build a decentralized social layer for Web3. Powered by TON, EigenLayer, and Optimism, Vue Protocol is well equipped and positioned to reshape how social interactions and data ownership are handled in the Web3 era. Vue Protocol aims to revolutionize the way Web3 natives connect by creating a decentralized platform that seamlessly maps multi-chain relationships. This approach, in their vision, not only empowers users with true ownership of their data but also integrates social tokens to redefine community engagement and collaboration. With the completion of this funding round, Vue Protocol will accelerate the development of its social infrastructure, enhance the overall user experience, and drive forward integrations with a growing number of ecosystems across the Web3 landscape. "Vue Protocol is spearheading the future of decentralized social networking, offering solutions to the growing demand for user-centric, data-sovereign platforms. We are proud to see this level of support in Vue Protocol." by Matt, Co-Founder of Vue Protocol. Vue Protocol has already made significant strides within the Web3 space, securing key strategic partnerships with projects such as Glacier Network and others. These collaborations, combined with this fresh capital infusion, position Vue Protocol to scale rapidly, ensuring that its decentralized social platform offers a seamless, secure, and intuitive experience for millions of Web3 users. As they move forward, Vue Protocol sincerely invites everyone to join them and follow their journey as the team are pushing the boundaries of decentralized social networking and setting new standards for privacy, data ownership, and community-driven engagement. Please stay tuned for further updates and join Vue Protocol community on Telegram, and follow them on Twitter for the latest developments and announcements. Social Links

