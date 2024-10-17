

ATH-063 significantly increased the number of circulating regulatory T cells (Tregs) across all doses and demonstrated enrichment in six well-described genes related to induced Treg anti-inflammatory activities No serious adverse effects or dose limiting toxicities were observed at any dose level, and ATH-063 demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics (PK) The data provides clinical verification for Athos’ Proprietary AI2 (Artificial Intelligence for Autoimmune drug development) computational software platform which generated ATH-063 LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Athos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Athos"), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of precision small molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced topline results for the company's Phase 1 clinical trial of ATH-063, an investigational oral small molecule G9A inhibitor and the company's lead asset in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The clinical trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in healthy volunteers designed to evaluate safety and PK as well as provide pharmacodynamic (PD) data to provide confirmation of ATH-063's proposed mechanism of action. The trial was conducted as sequential single ascending dose (SAD) (n=32) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) (n=32) arms, and a separate food-effect (FE) (n=12) arm. Four doses (25, 75, 150, and 250 mg) of ATH-063 were administered orally. PD data showed ATH-063 selective expansion and activation of Tregs, consistent with predictions made by Athos' AI2 platform: Statistically significant increases (p<0.001) in the number of blood Tregs were observed at all ATH-063 dose levels compared to placebo subjects, and demonstrated correlation between ATH-063 blood levels and number of Tregs Blood ATH-063 concentration positively correlated with increase in multiple key biomarkers of Treg activity, including strong correlation with FOXP3 (p=0.003) Induced Tregs demonstrated enrichment of six well-described genes related to Treg anti-inflammatory activities STAT5A, a key signaling molecule related to induced Tregs, was activated in all cohorts and doses (p=0.0003)

PD data demonstrated correlation with key biomarkers of IBD disease activity, supporting further development of ATH-063 as a treatment for IBD: Blood ATH-063 concentration correlated (p=0.012)with reduction of OSM, a well-established biomarker related to TNFA resistance Blood ATH-063 concentration correlated with reduction of calprotectin monomers, which is an established biomarker for IBD

ATH-063 was well tolerated across all dose groups: No serious adverse effect or dose limiting toxicities were observed at any dose level

No serious adverse effect or dose limiting toxicities were observed at any dose level Robust PK results and dose proportional increases in blood levels: ATH-063 showed favorable PK results with dose-proportional increases in blood ATH-063 concentrations throughout the study "The results of our first-in-human clinical trial of ATH-063 exceeded our high expectations," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, Founder, President & CEO, Athos. "We used the Athos AI2 drug development platform to identify a previously unrecognized and novel therapeutic target, to create ATH-063, and to preclinically predict the compound's proposed mechanisms of action. We are delighted that these Phase 1 results serve as clinical verification for the predictions made by the Athos AI2 computational engine" added Dr. Iliopoulos. "Our Phase 1 data showed that once daily, oral dosing of ATH-063 was well tolerated and showed expansion of Tregs," commented Allan Pantuck, MD, MS, FACS, Chairman, Founder & CMO. "We are excited to move to our next stage of clinical development in subjects with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. The rapid pace of the ATH-063 program, from initial target identification to a completed Phase 1 trial, was enabled by the use of our innovative approach to leveraging Artificial Intelligence for drug development." About ATH-063 ATH-063 is a novel, investigational, AI-generated, oral, small molecule, G9A inhibitor in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and other autoimmune diseases. G9A is a central hub on a gene network that was identified by the Athos AI2 platform through the integration of multi-omic and longitudinal clinical data from Athos' IBD biorepository. ATH-063 is designed to directly target G9A enzymatic activity in human CD4 T cells and GI epithelial cells, acting both by suppressing pro-inflammatory responses through expansion and activation of regulatory T cells and inducing direct mucosal healing through regulation of tight junction proteins. About Athos Therapeutics Athos Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company seeking to develop potential first-in-class therapeutics that significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders and chronic inflammatory diseases. The Athos drug development platform begins with over 25,000 high-quality patient samples sourced from premier global hospital systems. Athos' AI2 platform identifies novel drug targets by integrating multi-omic and longitudinal clinical datasets and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. The AI2 platform includes the Athos data lake, singular well-established omics workflows, and an integrative deep machine learning engine. The company's lead drug compound is ATH-063, an investigational, oral small molecule G9A inhibitor for inflammatory bowel disease. Athos is also developing a pipeline of additional small molecule approaches for various autoimmune diseases.Additional information about Athos Therapeutics can be found at https://athostx.com/ Contact:

