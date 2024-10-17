Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 17, 2024
Thursday, 17 October 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Athos Therapeutics, Inc
Athos Announces Positive Topline Phase 1 Data for its AI-Generated, Novel, Oral G9A Inhibitor ATH-063, Demonstrating Selective Expansion and Activation of Potent Anti-Inflammatory Regulatory T Cells

ATH-063 significantly increased the number of circulating regulatory T cells (Tregs) across all doses and demonstrated enrichment in six well-described genes related to induced Treg anti-inflammatory activities

No serious adverse effects or dose limiting toxicities were observed at any dose level, and ATH-063 demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics (PK) 

The data provides clinical verification for Athos’ Proprietary AI2 (Artificial Intelligence for Autoimmune drug development) computational software platform which generated ATH-063

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Athos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Athos"), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of precision small molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced topline results for the company's Phase 1 clinical trial of ATH-063, an investigational oral small molecule G9A inhibitor and the company's lead asset in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The clinical trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in healthy volunteers designed to evaluate safety and PK as well as provide pharmacodynamic (PD) data to provide confirmation of ATH-063's proposed mechanism of action. The trial was conducted as sequential single ascending dose (SAD) (n=32) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) (n=32) arms, and a separate food-effect (FE) (n=12) arm. Four doses (25, 75, 150, and 250 mg) of ATH-063 were administered orally.

  • PD data showed ATH-063 selective expansion and activation of Tregs, consistent with predictions made by Athos' AI2 platform:
    • Statistically significant increases (p<0.001) in the number of blood Tregs were observed at all ATH-063 dose levels compared to placebo subjects, and demonstrated correlation between ATH-063 blood levels and number of Tregs
      • Blood ATH-063 concentration positively correlated with increase in multiple key biomarkers of Treg activity, including strong correlation with FOXP3 (p=0.003)
    • Induced Tregs demonstrated enrichment of six well-described genes related to Treg anti-inflammatory activities
      • STAT5A, a key signaling molecule related to induced Tregs, was activated in all cohorts and doses (p=0.0003)
  • PD data demonstrated correlation with key biomarkers of IBD disease activity, supporting further development of ATH-063 as a treatment for IBD:
    • Blood ATH-063 concentration correlated (p=0.012)with reduction of OSM, a well-established biomarker related to TNFA resistance
    • Blood ATH-063 concentration correlated with reduction of calprotectin monomers, which is an established biomarker for IBD
  • ATH-063 was well tolerated across all dose groups: No serious adverse effect or dose limiting toxicities were observed at any dose level
  • Robust PK results and dose proportional increases in blood levels: ATH-063 showed favorable PK results with dose-proportional increases in blood ATH-063 concentrations throughout the study

"The results of our first-in-human clinical trial of ATH-063 exceeded our high expectations," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, Founder, President & CEO, Athos. "We used the Athos AI2 drug development platform to identify a previously unrecognized and novel therapeutic target, to create ATH-063, and to preclinically predict the compound's proposed mechanisms of action. We are delighted that these Phase 1 results serve as clinical verification for the predictions made by the Athos AI2 computational engine" added Dr. Iliopoulos.

"Our Phase 1 data showed that once daily, oral dosing of ATH-063 was well tolerated and showed expansion of Tregs," commented Allan Pantuck, MD, MS, FACS, Chairman, Founder & CMO. "We are excited to move to our next stage of clinical development in subjects with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. The rapid pace of the ATH-063 program, from initial target identification to a completed Phase 1 trial, was enabled by the use of our innovative approach to leveraging Artificial Intelligence for drug development."

About ATH-063

ATH-063 is a novel, investigational, AI-generated, oral, small molecule, G9A inhibitor in development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and other autoimmune diseases. G9A is a central hub on a gene network that was identified by the Athos AI2 platform through the integration of multi-omic and longitudinal clinical data from Athos' IBD biorepository. ATH-063 is designed to directly target G9A enzymatic activity in human CD4 T cells and GI epithelial cells, acting both by suppressing pro-inflammatory responses through expansion and activation of regulatory T cells and inducing direct mucosal healing through regulation of tight junction proteins.

About Athos Therapeutics

Athos Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company seeking to develop potential first-in-class therapeutics that significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders and chronic inflammatory diseases. The Athos drug development platform begins with over 25,000 high-quality patient samples sourced from premier global hospital systems. Athos' AI2 platform identifies novel drug targets by integrating multi-omic and longitudinal clinical datasets and matches them to its small molecule computational chemistry platform. The AI2 platform includes the Athos data lake, singular well-established omics workflows, and an integrative deep machine learning engine. The company's lead drug compound is ATH-063, an investigational, oral small molecule G9A inhibitor for inflammatory bowel disease.

Athos is also developing a pipeline of additional small molecule approaches for various autoimmune diseases.Additional information about Athos Therapeutics can be found at https://athostx.com/

Contact:
Athos Therapeutics, Inc.
Keith Hoffman, PhD, Chief Business Officer
khoffman@athostx.com

SOURCE: Athos Therapeutics, Inc.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Athos Therapeutics, Inc
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
VPBank Partners With CleverTap To Transform Vietnam's Banking Experience  
Oct 17, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Eng Kong has installed Singapore's first automated seal dispenser system in one of their container depots  
Oct 17, 2024 13:36 HKT/SGT
Regarding the transfer of sales functions related to NEC-brand PCs for commercial customers  
Thursday, October 17, 2024 10:38:00 AM
TANAKA Announces "TK-SK" Palladium Alloy for Semiconductor Test Equipment  
Thursday, October 17, 2024 10:00:00 AM
Canyon Network Secures $6 Million at $60M Valuation for Its Onchain AI Oracle  
Oct 17, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Lexaria Announces Closing of $5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules  
Oct 17, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Athos Announces Positive Topline Phase 1 Data for its AI-Generated, Novel, Oral G9A Inhibitor ATH-063, Demonstrating Selective Expansion and Activation of Potent Anti-Inflammatory Regulatory T Cells  
Oct 17, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Vue Protocol Raises $6 Million to Build The Layer2 for Web3 Social  
Oct 16, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation at The Spartan Capital Investor Conference Premier Event to Showcase Growth Companies and Foster High-Level Investor Engagement  
Oct 16, 2024 20:20 HKT/SGT
GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR(R)  
Oct 16, 2024 20:09 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       