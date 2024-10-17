Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 17, 2024
Thursday, 17 October 2024, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Canyon Network
Canyon Network Secures $6 Million at $60M Valuation for Its Onchain AI Oracle

NEW YORK, Oct 17, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Canyon Network, the Onchain AI Oracle that delivers verifiable AI power for decentralized applications (dApps), is proud to announce the completion of a $6 million private funding round at a $60M valuation.

This round was backed by an esteemed group of investors with expertise in both blockchain and AI, including including DeData Technologies, DAO Venture, Vinci Labs, and Fission Digital Capital.

By leveraging cryptographic technologies, including Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), operational Machine Learning (opML), and Zero-Knowledge Machine Learning (zkML), Canyon Network aims to eliminate trust assumptions and enhance development and security in blockchain ecosystems.

"In an era increasingly defined by AI-driven automation and the expansion of intelligent systems, the need for verifiable and transparent AI solutions has never been more pressing. Without systems that can verify outputs and validate the truth of information, we risk descending into chaos" says Dr. Tim Willis, the co-founder of Canyon Network.

With this belief, Canyon Network is building the must-needed Onchain AI Oracle to address critical trust and security challenges within blockchain ecosystems. By offering verifiable AI power that eliminates traditional trust assumptions, Canyon Network ensures that dApps can operate securely and with integrity. The new funding will enable Canyon Network to achieve several key milestones:

  • Develop and launch its next-generation Onchain AI Oracle, solidifying its leadership in the AI/blockchain intersection
  • Expand the network's cryptographic capabilities to enhance security, scalability, and trustworthiness
  • Foster the growth of a vibrant developer and user community, facilitating widespread adoption of its solutions
  • Accelerate partnerships with decentralized applications in high-impact sectors such as decentralized finance (DeFi), governance, Webb social, and gaming
  • Secure brand visibility to drive future integrations across the Web3 landscape

At the heart of Canyon Network's vision is the belief that truth, transparency, and verifiability must remain paramount in an age of rapid technological advancement. As AI and automation reshape industries, societies, and economies, the integrity of the systems we rely upon becomes critically important.

While still in its early stage of development, Canyon Network has already laid out an ambitious roadmap, with the release of its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) scheduled for Q4 this year. This milestone will mark a significant step forward in the company's mission to redefine how AI is integrated into blockchain and dApp development, ensuring that trust and security are embedded at every stage.

The funding raised will catalyze Canyon Network to continue innovating and ensuring that decentralized applications can thrive in a landscape driven by verifiable AI. In a world increasingly characterized by automation, Canyon Network's commitment to transparency and security stands as a call for truth—a fundamental principle in the responsible deployment of AI across blockchain ecosystems.

Social Links
X: https://x.com/canyon_labs  
Telegram: https://t.me/officialcanyonchat 
Medium: https://officialcanyonnetwork.medium.com/ 

Media Contact
Canyon Network
Media team
Website: https://canyon.io/ 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Canyon Network

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
VPBank Partners With CleverTap To Transform Vietnam's Banking Experience  
Oct 17, 2024 14:00 HKT/SGT
Eng Kong has installed Singapore's first automated seal dispenser system in one of their container depots  
Oct 17, 2024 13:36 HKT/SGT
Regarding the transfer of sales functions related to NEC-brand PCs for commercial customers  
Thursday, October 17, 2024 10:38:00 AM
TANAKA Announces "TK-SK" Palladium Alloy for Semiconductor Test Equipment  
Thursday, October 17, 2024 10:00:00 AM
Canyon Network Secures $6 Million at $60M Valuation for Its Onchain AI Oracle  
Oct 17, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Lexaria Announces Closing of $5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules  
Oct 17, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Athos Announces Positive Topline Phase 1 Data for its AI-Generated, Novel, Oral G9A Inhibitor ATH-063, Demonstrating Selective Expansion and Activation of Potent Anti-Inflammatory Regulatory T Cells  
Oct 17, 2024 08:00 HKT/SGT
Vue Protocol Raises $6 Million to Build The Layer2 for Web3 Social  
Oct 16, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation at The Spartan Capital Investor Conference Premier Event to Showcase Growth Companies and Foster High-Level Investor Engagement  
Oct 16, 2024 20:20 HKT/SGT
GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR(R)  
Oct 16, 2024 20:09 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
27th Asian Shared Services & Outsourcing Week 2024
15  -  18   October
Singapore
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       