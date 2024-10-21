Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, October 21, 2024
Monday, 21 October 2024, 11:12 HKT/SGT
Share:
Ching Lee Holdings practices CSR to promote sustainability in the construction industry

HONG KONG, Oct 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - With the increasing global emphasis on sustainability, the Hong Kong government has introduced the 'Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2050'. To enhance the transparency of environmental governance and climate-related disclosure for listed companies, HKEX has also revised the "ESG Code" to be effective from 1 January 2025. Within this evolving framework, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors have emerged as pivotal foundations for business development. This is particularly evident in Hong Kong's construction industry, where numerous companies proactively champion these initiatives to demonstrate a steadfast commitment to a sustainable future.

As a good model among Hong Kong listed companies in construction industry, Ching Lee Holding Limited (3728. HK) is advancing its ESG agenda through a variety of initiatives. Notably, Ching Lee participated in the "ESG Pledge Scheme" this year organised and recognised by The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong. This initiative reinforces Ching Lee's leadership role in promoting ESG principles and highlights its proactive stance on sustainability.

Employees' welfare and occupational health and safety are always the most important items on the ESG agenda. Ching Lee ensures preparedness on construction sites and conducts emergency drills regularly. This dedication reflects its responsible commitment and a profound respect for employee safety. Moreover, the company places a high value on enhancing employee skills. According to Ching Lee's annual report, the total training hours for employees reached an impressive 98.5 hours, with a training participation rate of approximately 60%. Employees are also integral participants in the ESG framework. Several companies have established training systems that align employee development closely with corporate sustainability objectives, thereby achieving a mutually beneficial outcome.

In addition to prioritising occupational safety and skills training, Hong Kong companies support public welfare projects in education, healthcare, and culture, while encouraging employees to engage in community service. According to the annual report from Ching Lee Holdings, the company donated over HKD 1.5 million to various charitable organisations in the 2023-2024 financial year, with more than 60 employees actively participating in community service. Furthermore, Ching Lee commits to promoting green building technologies and mandates that all employees adhere rigorously to environmental standards throughout construction. For instance, the company advocates for using recyclable building materials and strives to minimise waste generation during construction activities in addition to energy-saving and emission-reduction measures.


By implementing a comprehensive range of initiatives, Hong Kong companies enable their workforce to become active participants in ESG efforts. Ching Lee Holdings adeptly links corporate development with employee growth, illustrating that corporate social responsibility is not merely essential but constitutes a fundamental pillar of sustainable development.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Construct, Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
GMG Provides Business Update on Australian Federal Government Engagement  
Oct 21, 2024 20:29 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair opens next month  
Oct 21, 2024 19:39 HKT/SGT
FishWar Officially Powered by Sei: Elevating the GameFi Experience  
Oct 21, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
Majority of Singapore Employees Comfortable Discussing Mental Health at Work, foundit Survey Reveals  
Oct 21, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
GTJAI Wins Multiple Awards at HKQAA Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2024  
Oct 21, 2024 15:48 HKT/SGT
Learn & Get Inspired at the Global STEM Confex  
Oct 21, 2024 15:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing closes the gap before the final round  
Monday, October 21, 2024 12:27:00 PM
Everest Medicines Announces Taiwan TFDA Approval of NEFECON for the Treatment of Primary IgA Nephropathy  
Oct 21, 2024 12:19 HKT/SGT
Ching Lee Holdings practices CSR to promote sustainability in the construction industry  
Oct 21, 2024 11:12 HKT/SGT
JCB and GHL Expand Payment Options across Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines  
Monday, October 21, 2024 11:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       