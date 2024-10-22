Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited
GTJAI Wins Multiple Awards at HKQAA Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2024

HONG KONG, Oct 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI”, the “Company” or the “Group”, stock code: 1788.HK) announces that with outstanding performance in the field of green financial services and sustainable development, GTJAI won multiple awards at the Hong Kong Green and Sustainable Finance Awards 2024 of Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), including the “Outstanding Award for Green and Sustainable Loan Issuer (Securities Financial Services Industry) - Visionary Sustainability-linked Loan Performance Metrics”. Dr. YIM Fung, Chairman and executive director, won the “Leadership Award for Green and Sustainable Finance Development”, and Ms. Yu Yan, associate director of Office of the Board, won the “Strategist Award for Green and Sustainable Finance Development”.

Guotai Junan International has always adhered to the concept of supporting the real economy with financial services, actively supporting and promoteing the green transformation of corporate clients. In 2023, the Company participated in various sustainable finance business with the total issuance scale amounted to over HK$80 billion. At the same time, the Company has been continuously exploring diversification in sustainable development. Earlier this year, the Company completed the Hong Kong and Mainland China’s first multi-currency sustainability-linked loan in securities brokerage industry  with OCBC Bank (Hong Kong), setting a benchmark for ESG development in the industry.

The awards reflected the high recognition from reputable industry institution for GTJAI’s commitment to advancing its own and societal sustainable development practices. Looking ahead, the Company aims to elevate its engagement and competitiveness in the realms of green and sustainable finance, contributing positively to the sustainable development of both the industry and society.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited
Sectors: Daily Finance
