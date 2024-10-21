

NEW YORK, Oct 21, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - FishWar, an innovative Web3 gaming platform that has captivated over a million players worldwide, is proud to announce its official integration with Sei the first parallelized EVM blockchain. This marks a significant milestone in FishWar's journey to revolutionize the GameFi space by enhancing gameplay, scalability, and overall user experience. Sei, renowned for its lightning-fast execution and scalability, brings the combined advantages of Ethereum and Solana to FishWar. As the fastest parallel blockchain, Sei enhances FishWar's infrastructure, delivering faster transactions, lower fees, and a seamless gaming experience for its ever-growing community. Key Benefits of the Integration: Enhanced Performance: With Sei's parallelized EVM, FishWar players will experience faster, more efficient transactions, ensuring smooth gameplay during PVP tournaments, PVE battles, and in-game purchases.

Scalable Infrastructure: Sei's ability to process up to 12,500 transactions per second means FishWar is well-equipped to handle its growing user base, which now exceeds 1 million players.

Lower Fees: Sei keeps transaction costs minimal, allowing players to fully immerse in FishWar without the concern of high fees, making the game accessible to all. This integration bolsters FishWar's commitment to providing an immersive Web3 gaming experience where players build armies, compete in strategic battles, and earn valuable $FISHW tokens. With Sei's robust blockchain technology, FishWar is poised to deliver an even faster, smoother, and more thrilling adventure in its post-apocalyptic ocean world. "We are thrilled to officially power FishWar with Sei. This integration allows us to offer faster, more reliable gameplay to our users while leveraging Sei's advanced blockchain technology. With this, FishWar is well-positioned to lead the next generation of Web3 gaming," said Alan Wang, CEO of FishWar. About Sei Sei is a Layer 1 that combines the advantages of Ethereum and Solana: the dominant development standard of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. The V2 update for Sei makes it the first parallelized EVM. Serving as a new scaling approach for the Ethereum ecosystem while achieving even faster speeds than Solana. Sei launched its mainnet in 2022 and has a growing ecosystem with key teams from Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Arbitrum, and others deploying. The team is backed by Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and many more. Website | X (Former Twitter) | Discord | Telegram About FishWar FishWar is an innovative Web3 game set in a post-apocalyptic ocean, where players dive into intense battles, strategic gameplay, and real-time PVP tournaments. FishWar merges the thrilling world of GameFi with the evolving realms of Web3, offering an immersive gaming experience for players to earn rewards while building their armies. Website | X (Former Twitter) | Discord | Telegram Media contact

