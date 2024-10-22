Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 12:00 HKT/SGT
HEROWORKS
HEROWORKS to Participate in TTA 2024, Initiating Comprehensive Expansion into the Singapore Market

SEOUL, S.KOREA, Oct 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - South Korean hospitality tech company HEROWORKS is set to enter the Singapore market by introducing its hotel revenue management solution, 'DatAmenity.'

- HEROWORKS to Participate in 'TTA 2024', the Largest Tourism & Tech Expo in the Asia-Pacific Region

- HEROWORKS to Supply its Hotel Revenue Management Solution 'DatAmenity' to the Singapore Market

- Seeking Global Tourism Partners to Target the Asian Market with Localized Systems

HEROWORKS has been selected as a participating company for the Travel & Tech Expo organized by the Singapore Tourism Enterprises Support Center (KTSC). From the 23rd to the 25th of this month, HEROWORKS will attend 'Travel Tech Asia (TTA) 2024' and '2024 ITB-Asia' at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore, seeking new business opportunities targeting the Asian hospitality tech market.

With the aim of providing optimized solutions for the Singapore market, HEROWORKS will engage in networking and one-on-one investment meetings with key stakeholders, including venture capitalists, angel investors, and other investors. Through business consultations with these stakeholders, HEROWORKS plans to identify the specific needs of Singapore's tourism and hospitality industries and to localize the 'DatAmenity' technology by partnering with companies that can create synergistic effects.

DatAmenity is the first service in Korea to develop and implement a Revenue Management System (RMS) for hotels, and currently holds Korea's number one market share. The solution collects and analyzes room data registered with Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), including pricing information and sales status, for all types of accommodations, such as hotels, motels, resorts, and pensions, assisting in optimally setting room sale prices.

Unlike traditional hotel solutions, the DatAmenity solution is offered as a cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) model, allowing users to easily access and utilize the system anytime, anywhere. It currently serves approximately 500 accommodation facilities and has received significant positive feedback.

Notably, DatAmenity has been recognized for its differentiated technological prowess in 'Comparing Room Sales by Room Type.' HEROWORKS identified the challenge that, despite having identical room configurations, differing room nomenclatures across hotels make accurate price comparisons difficult. In response, HEROWORKS developed a system allowing users (client companies) to set competitive hotels' room classifications by their hotel's room standards. This system, a proprietary technology exclusive to DatAmenity, has been proven innovative by acquiring a technology patent.

HEROWORKS CEO Lee Chang-ju stated, "The demand for data-driven revenue management is increasing in Singapore's hospitality industry." He added, "Through participating in the TTA and ITB-Asia expos, we expect to accelerate our penetration into the Asian market by establishing partnerships with Singapore's tourism and tech companies."

Meanwhile, HEROWORKS is a hospitality technology company specializing in developing automated systems for hotel revenue management. To address the gaps that existing hotel operational systems, such as Property Management Systems (PMS) and Channel Management Systems (CMS), cannot resolve, HEROWORKS has developed and operates a distinctive 'Hotel Revenue Management Solution.' Notably, the solution provides features that establish 'optimal room sale prices' and enable comprehensive viewing and management of 'hotel customer reviews,' contributing to enhanced hotel revenues.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/e1kOthMDeUo?feature=shared
Blog: https://blog.naver.com/datamenity

Media Contact
Brand: HEROWORKS
Contact: Planning & Marketing Team
Website: https://www.heroworks.co.kr




HEROWORKS

