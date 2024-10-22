

SINGAPORE, Oct 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - ONERHT Foundation Ltd, the corporate social responsibility arm of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (“ONERHT”), successfully raised more than S$430,000 at its 9th charity golf and gala dinner event. The funds will be directed towards the Foundation’s key initiatives, including the Ageing RigHT Project and other community programmes aimed at supporting Singapore’s ageing population and diverse community needs. Ms Evelyn Chng, Director of ONERHT Foundation, Mr Bernard Tay, Director of ONERHT Foundation, Mr Ho Peng Kee, Patron of ONERHT Foundation, Mr Tan Chong Huat, Senior Partner of RHTLaw Asia, Ms Kaylee Kwok, Chairman and Director of ONERHT Foundation, Guest-of-Honour, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong, Mr Yang Eu Jin, Director of ONERHT Foundation, Mr Azman Jaafar, Managing Partner of RHTLaw Asia at the ONERHT Charity Golf 2024 Gala Dinner. [L-R] The gala dinner, held on 18 October 2024 at Sentosa Golf Club, was honoured by the presence of Guest-of-Honour, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong. The event successfully brought together more than 200 participants, including golfers and distinguished guests from various industry sectors. This year, to mark its 9th edition of the charity golf and gala dinner event, the Foundation has pledged to support a total of 9 beneficiaries. The beneficiaries are PAP Community Foundation Sparkle Care Centres, Life Community Services Society, Singapore Cancer Society, Singapore Road Safety Council, Bethel Community Services, Singapore Christian Home, South Central Community Family Service Centre, Focus on the Family Singapore Limited and Intercultural Theatre Institute. This demonstrates the Foundation’s commitment to reach out to a wider range of charities and support more beneficiaries. Ms Kaylee Kwok, Chairman of ONERHT Foundation, emphasised the importance of the Foundation’s work: “We are profoundly grateful for the generosity of our donors and sponsors, whose unwavering support propels our mission at ONERHT Foundation. Together, we are making significant strides towards fostering positive change within our community. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our core focus areas: education, environmental and sustainability, disadvantaged groups, and the arts and sports.” The donations made to various charitable organisations will enhance their programmes and services, allowing them to better serve their communities. This commitment to supporting a diverse range of individuals highlights the importance of community-driven initiatives that make a positive impact on the lives of those in need, such as empowering youth, caring for seniors, mentoring families, and providing comprehensive healthcare services, and much more. Ms Lam Moi Kwai, CEO of Life Community Services Society, shared her gratitude. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the ONERHT Foundation for their generous support over the years. The Foundation’s contributions play a vital role in empowering our LCSS beneficiaries, enabling us to provide essential care and mentoring to children and families in need. We thank the Foundation for being an invaluable partner in our mission." Ms Delia Ng, CEO, Focus on the Family Singapore, also said, “Thank you ONERHT Foundation for your generous support which would enable us to expand our outreach and equipping efforts for youths who aspire to become family champions through our FamChamps movement. Youths will be inspired in hope and empowered with the necessary mindset and resilience to break cycles of dysfunction and adversity.” Mr Victor Bay, CEO of PAP Community Foundation, shared, “PCF Sparkle Care is grateful for the support from ONERHT Foundation all these years. Their generous donation has enabled us to continue to provide programmes and care to the seniors whom we are so privileged to serve.” Similarly, Mr Albert Ching, CEO, Singapore Cancer Society, said, "The Singapore Cancer Society is honoured to have ONERHT Foundation join us in the collective fight against cancer. With the number of people living with cancer on the rise, the Foundation’s generous support strengthens our efforts to provide comprehensive cancer care services to beneficiaries at every stage of their journey. This includes free cancer screenings, welfare, rehabilitation support, hospice care, and public education initiatives. Thank you, ONERHT Foundation, for helping us minimise cancer and maximise lives!” Since its establishment in 2015, ONERHT Foundation has raised over S$5 million for more than 30 beneficiaries, demonstrating its commitment to fostering a more inclusive and supportive community in Singapore. ONERHT Foundation Ltd A Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, ONERHT Foundation Ltd (“Foundation”) enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, “ONERHT”) to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours. Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively. The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised over S$5 million to support more than 30 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports. 