Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL
T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL (SET: TMAN) Showcases Leadership in Health Innovation, Aiming for Sustainable Growth Following Listing on SET
Enhancing the Quality of Life for All, Commiting to Investing in Technology Upgrades, and Developing Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Product Innovations

BANGKOK, Oct 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL (SET: TMAN), a leader in the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products in Thailand for over 50 years, debuts on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) under the Personal Products & Pharmaceuticals sector. The company has showcased its commitment to investing in technology to enhance production and efficiency, focusing on the research, development, and innovation of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Aiming to expand its market presence both domestically and internationally, the company strives to be a leader in health innovation that enhances the quality of life for all.


Mr. Prapon Thanachotipan, Chief Executive Officer of T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL ("the company" or "TMAN"), announces that the company starts trading its shares on the SET on October 22, 2024, under the consumer products industry group, specifically in the personal products and pharmaceuticals category, using the ticker symbol “TMAN”. He expresses confidence that the company’s strong foundation in health innovation, from research and development of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products to enhancing production standards with modern technology and effective marketing strategies, will make TMAN a quality stock that attracts investors. The company aims to be a leader in health innovation, helping to improve the quality of life for everyone.

Following its listing, the company has allocated a short-to-medium-term investment budget not exceeding 777.5 million THB, divided as follows:

1) Ongoing projects involving construction and machinery installation, totaling up to 298.5 million THB. These include:

1.1) Projects to improve the efficiency of herbal product manufacturing,

1.2) Projects to enhance the efficiency of modern medicine production,

1.3) Expansion of research and development,

1.4) Increased production capacity for dietary supplements,

1.5) Development of sales systems using information technology,

1.6) Procurement of quality control equipment for modern medicine,

1.7) Procurement of quality control equipment for dietary supplements, and

1.8) Construction of warehouses and office buildings, with several projects already underway.

2) The company has also planned future investments for business expansion in 5 projects, with a budget not exceeding 479.0 million THB. These include:

2.1) Construction of a new headquarters building,

2.2) The first phase of expanding production capacity for modern medicine,

2.3) Investment in the installation of solar panels (Solar Rooftop),

2.4) Upgrading production areas for modern medicine, and

2.5) The second phase of expanding production capacity for modern medicine.

Mr. Prapon states that after being listed on the stock exchange, the company has strategized for sustainable growth by focusing on building brand recognition and acceptance for its products. It aims to develop pharmaceuticals for chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and respiratory conditions to expand its customer base among hospitals, a major segment in the pharmaceutical industry. Currently, the company has over 226 brands. Additionally, it will continue to research and develop diverse and high-quality health innovations to fully meet customer needs. The company also plans to increase its contract manufacturing (OEM/ODM) and distribution services, while boosting revenue growth by expanding product distribution to over 22 countries worldwide, aiming to become a global brand in the future.

Mr. Thinnaphan Wanglee, Deputy Managing Director of Kasikorn Securities Public Company Limited, acting as the financial advisor and lead underwriter, states that TMAN is a leading group in the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and health products in Thailand. It is at the forefront of inventing, researching, and developing pharmaceuticals and healthcare products that fit current trends in preventive and therapeutic healthcare. TMAN has enhanced its R&D centers and production facilities with modern technology, improving its competitiveness as well as aggressively expanding its business both domestically and internationally, driven by strong business strategies that will enable sustainable growth.

Analysts from leading securities firms view TMAN shares as having a solid foundation, with a diverse range of over 842 SKUs in pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, many of which are popular in the market with strong brand presence. The company plans to launch 10-12 new products annually, backed by research and development that swiftly addresses consumer needs. Strategies to expand its customer base among hospitals and penetrate international markets are expected to drive continuous sales growth both domestically and abroad. Effective cost management through direct distribution to customers also contributes to its growth. Analysts have assessed the fundamental value of TMAN shares to be in the range of 24.0-29.5 THB per share, with a positive outlook driven by the following factors: 1) Expanding product lines under existing brands, 2) Launching new products under the TMAN brand, 3) Expanding the customer base among hospitals, 4) Continuously growing distribution channels, and 5) Boosting international sales to move towards becoming a global brand.

Additionally, TMAN engages in third-party distribution, which provides in-depth market and consumer behavior insights that support the company's growth. The current consumer trend toward health consciousness, which is a global megatrend, further drives this growth.

Released by Public Relations Dept, MT Multimedia Co., Ltd for T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL or TMAN

For more information, please contact: Pipop (Top)
Tel. +66 81-929-8864; Email: pipop.k@mtmultimedia.com 

T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL [SET: TMAN; TMAN/F; TMAN-R] https://www.tmanpharma.in.th/en/home-en/ 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Positive Partial 12-Week Body Weight Results from Lexaria's GLP-1 Diabetes Animal Study   
Oct 22, 2024 21:20 HKT/SGT
Li Ning Partners with HongShan to Establish a Joint Venture  
Oct 22, 2024 20:39 HKT/SGT
Autobrains Unveils Skills Product Line, Redefining Autonomous Driving With Scalable and Modular AI Solutions  
Oct 22, 2024 19:45 HKT/SGT
USPA Global Announces Strategic Broadcast Association With Star Sports, Reaching Millions of Polo Sports Fans Across India  
Oct 22, 2024 19:00 HKT/SGT
Kincora Announces Cutting-Edge Geophysics Confirms High Priority Drill Target At The Nyngan Project  
Oct 22, 2024 18:09 HKT/SGT
ZENMEV, a Pioneer in the New Era of Crypto Staking Platforms, Announces Its Launch  
Oct 22, 2024 18:00 HKT/SGT
ONERHT Foundation Celebrates 9th Charity Golf and Gala Dinner Event, Raising Over S$430,000 to Support 9 Charitable Organisations  
Oct 22, 2024 17:00 HKT/SGT
T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL (SET: TMAN) Showcases Leadership in Health Innovation, Aiming for Sustainable Growth Following Listing on SET  
Oct 22, 2024 16:00 HKT/SGT
OrangeTee & Tie: Leading Positive Change in Real Estate, Becoming a Force for Good  
Oct 22, 2024 12:30 HKT/SGT
HEROWORKS to Participate in TTA 2024, Initiating Comprehensive Expansion into the Singapore Market  
Oct 22, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Smart Ports & Logistics Transformation Summit KSA 2024
21  -  22   October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
CDAO Perth
22   October
Perth, Australia
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       