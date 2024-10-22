Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Source: GJK Facility Services
GJK Facility Services Hosts Educational Session With Dr. Chantel Thornton During Breast Cancer Awareness Week
Empowering Women and Their Health in the Workplace at GJK Facility Services

MELBOURNE, Oct 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Week, George Stamas, AM, Director of GJK Facility Services, organized a nationwide educational session featuring renowned breast cancer surgeon Dr. Chantel Thornton. This initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and regular breast cancer screenings.

Dr. Chantel Thornton, Specialist Breast Cancer SurgeryDr. Chantel Thornton, Specialist Breast Cancer Surgery

Dr. Thornton engaged with the GJK team in a live-streamed session, providing valuable insights and practical advice to employees across the country. She emphasized the critical role of early detection and prevention in effectively combating breast cancer. Dr. Thornton demonstrated self-examination techniques and stressed that regular checks significantly enhance the chances of early detection, which is key to successful treatment outcomes.

This educational session not only raised awareness but also empowered participants with actionable knowledge to prioritize their health and well-being. It reflects GJK Facility Services' commitment to fostering a supportive workplace that values employee wellness.

George Stamas is passionately committed to supporting the fight against breast cancer. His contributions include helping to secure funding for the second Trident Imaging System, a portable xâ€?ray machine that is used during breast cancer surgery to help determine whether all the tumour cells have been removed.

By prioritizing employee health and promoting early detection, GJK Facility Services demonstrates its dedication to creating a positive work environment that values the well-being of its team and their families.

Dr. Chantel Thornton Specialist Breast Cancer Surgery Melbourne

Dr. Chantel Thornton is a Specialist Breast Cancer Surgeon utilising oncoplastic techniques who is passionate about delivering the highest standard of multidisciplinary care for patients with breast cancer. She has a special interest in the surgical management of young women with breast cancer and achieving the best oncological and cosmetic outcome and endorses immediate breast reconstruction post-mastectomy.

Dr. Thornton completed a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery with first-class honours from the University of Tasmania in the year 2000 and was dux of her medical school and received eight university prizes. She also has a Bachelor of Medical Science with honours, which was undertaken at The University of Hong Kong. In 2010, Dr. Thornton was awarded a fellowship from the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons. She completed fellowship training in breast cancer surgery at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

Dr. Thornton is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and has served on numerous philanthropic boards including the Alfred Hospital Foundation, the Foundation for Surgery and the Foundation for Breast Cancer Care. She is past chair of the Life Support Committee and member of the Epworth Special Events Committee.

Dr. Thornton is founder and director of Specialist Breast Cancer Surgery and Specialist Cosmetic Centre. She established this purpose-built women's health centre with a dedicated team to enhance the treatment of patients with breast cancer. The centre aims to provide holistic care and improve the medical and psychological wellbeing of patients while delivering the very best breast cancer care.

Contact Information
Media Relations GJK Facility Services
Media
info@gjkfacilityservices.com.au
1800635983

Dr. Chantel Thornton, Specialist Breast Cancer Surgery
Dr. Chantel Thornton, Specialist Breast Cancer Surgery
Dr. Chantel Thornton Presenting at GJK Facility Services
Dr. Chantel Thornton Presenting at GJK Facility Services
During Breast Cancer Awareness Week, Dr. Chantel Thornton presented to GJK Facility Staff across Australia.
Kaye, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Explaining Early Detection
Kaye, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Explaining Early Detection

SOURCE: GJK Facility Services




Source: GJK Facility Services
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

