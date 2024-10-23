Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 15:04 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: The Actuarial Society of Hong Kong
Asian Actuarial Conference 2024 Kicks Off in Hong Kong to Great Acclaims
- Top Business Leaders Converge to Chart the Future and Navigate Exciting Opportunities in Hong Kong and Beyond

- HKSAR Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan honoured the event by delivering opening remarks

- Returning after six years, the Asian Actuarial Conference 2024 receives overwhelming support from over 1,000 international professionals

- Expertise of actuaries can reinforce Hong Kong’s capability as a premier risk management centre, therefore contribute to the resilience and sustainable growth of the city

HONG KONG, Oct 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The three-day Asian Actuarial Conference 2024 (AAC 2024) organised by the Actuarial Society of Hong Kong (ASHK), commenced today at the Ocean Park Marriott Hotel. This year's conference, themed “Exploring the Future of Insurance and Beyond: Innovation, International Hubs, and Hong Kong,” has more than 100 internationally renowned experts from diverse industries as speakers and panellists, and close to 1,000 participants including actuarial professionals, executives, and thought leaders from across Asia and beyond, making it a significant gathering in the actuarial community.

Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR, officiated the opening ceremony together with Mr. Timothy Wong, President of the Actuarial Society of Hong Kong, Mr. Stephen Yiu, Chairman of the Insurance Authority, and Ms. Daisy Ning, Head Life & Health APAC ex China of Swiss Re.

Timothy Wong, President of the ASHK, said, “We are delighted to have top business leaders in the region coming to Hong Kong to join AAC 2024, returning to the city after six years. Apart from allowing us, actuaries and insurers, to gain valuable insights on the evolving landscape of the professions, the Conference is also a vital platform for us to connect with practitioners in other professions that have wide-reaching implications for the future of ours. With the market changing so rapidly, it is essential for actuaries to stay abreast of latest industry developments and to unlock the vast potential of actuarial science to the benefit of diverse fields. Together, we are paving the way for growth of the actuary profession in Hong Kong.”

Alongside technologies advancing at ever faster speed and with business opportunities of all kinds emerging in the Greater Bay Area, financial markets in the region have also become more complex and sophisticated. More companies are recognising the importance of financial planning and the need to effectively manage risks. Actuaries, equipped with a unique blend of analytical and business skills, are adept at helping businesses address diverse financial and social challenges. By developing models to assess the current financial implications of uncertain future events, they enable companies to make scientific and rational decisions.

Also, taking into account the risk-based capital (RBC) regime for the Hong Kong insurance industry introduced on July 1 this year, plus the 2024 Policy Address just delivered by the Chief Executive of the HKSAR outlining ways to enhance development of the insurance sector, attract large enterprises to establish captive insurers in Hong Kong, and strengthen Hong Kong's position as a global risk management centre, actuaries are going to be in great demand in the near future.

The government intends to examine capital requirements of and drive infrastructure investment, and enrich insurance companies' asset allocation for risk diversification, which are expertise areas of the actuarial profession, showing that actuaries have a  pivotal role to play in ensuring  the resilience and sustainable growth of the city.

Simon Lam, Co-Chairperson Organising Committee Asian Actuarial Conference 2024  concluded, “As of December 2023, ASHK has a total of 1,293 members. With polices and regulations in its favour,  ASHK, as the leading professional body for actuaries in Hong Kong, is ready to nurture more talent for the profession to meet the rising demand.”

Day Two and Three of the AAC 2024 will explore important themes such as growth in emerging Asia, Hong Kong as an international hub, regulation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, ESG, professionalism, and more. The conference will conclude on Friday with excursions for delegates to visit the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong Cyberport, Hong Kong Science Park, and the Palace Museum.

For more information please visit: https://aac2024.hk/index 

About the Actuarial Society of Hong Kong
The professional body for actuaries in Hong Kong was first formed in 1968 as the Actuarial Association of Hong Kong, its successor, the Actuarial Society of Hong Kong (ASHK) was later incorporated in 1994. It is governed by an elected Council with a President and 14 other Council Members. Fellow Members are entitled to use the FASHK designation which is a requirement for all Insurance Authority applications for Long-Term Appointed Actuaries and General Insurance Certifying Actuaries.

The ASHK sets the Professional Standards outlined in the Insurance (Actuaries’ Standards) Rules (Cap. 41, section 129(1)) and the Actuarial Guidance Notes outlined in the various Insurance Authority Guidelines for the actuarial profession in Hong Kong. www.actuaries.org.hk 

About the Asian Actuarial Conference
Starting from 2013, the Asian Actuarial Conference is usually a biennial event organised by an Asian Actuarial Association member organisation on a rotational basis. It has become the most important actuarial event in Asia. To date, the Asian Actuarial Association is made up of 12 actuarial organisations with close to 25,000 members. These member organisations come from* Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea,  Thailand, and the Philippines.

*In alphabetical order.

From Left to Right:
Mr. Simon Lam, Co-Chairperson Organising Committee Asian Actuarial Conference 2024
Ms. Daisy Ning, Head Life & Health APAC ex China of Swiss Re
Mr. Stephen Yiu, Chairman of the Insurance Authority
Mr.Timothy Wong, President of the Actuarial Society of Hong Kong
Mr. Joseph Chan, HKSAR Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury
Mr. Clement Cheung, CEO of the Insurance Authority
Mr. Alex Wong, Co-Chairperson Organising Committee Asian Actuarial Conference 2024
Mr. Billy Wong, Co-Chairperson Organising Committee Asian Actuarial Conference 2024

Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and
the Treasury of the HKSAR, honoured the event by delivering opening remarks
Mr. Timothy Wong, President of the Actuarial Society of Hong Kong,
welcomes over 1,000 professionals from across Asia and
beyond to join this significant actuarial conference

 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: The Actuarial Society of Hong Kong
Sectors: Daily Finance, Legal & Compliance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Formerra and H.B. Fuller Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth in Advanced Bonding Solutions  
Oct 23, 2024 21:00 HKT/SGT
GMG Reaches Major Milestones in THERMAL-XR(R) Test Work  
Oct 23, 2024 20:09 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong International Optical Fair to open in November  
Oct 23, 2024 20:00 HKT/SGT
Joint Study by Idemitsu Kosan and Mitsubishi Corporation on Low-Carbon Ammonia  
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 5:15:00 PM
Stable S&P rating supports Fosun's globalization and innovation  
Oct 23, 2024 15:43 HKT/SGT
Hitachi helps First Bus move closer to 2035 Net Zero goal  
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 3:08:00 PM
Asian Actuarial Conference 2024 Kicks Off in Hong Kong to Great Acclaims  
Oct 23, 2024 15:04 HKT/SGT
World AI Show - Mumbai edition is set to Host AI experts and enthusiasts in Pivotal Talks on India's AI Revolution   
Oct 23, 2024 12:43 HKT/SGT
Valuufy appoints Dr Sachio Semmoto as Chairman of the Board, Signaling a New Era in Sustainability Assessment  
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 12:00:00 PM
TransNusa Signs Agreement with Three Renowned Medical Centres in Malaysia  
Oct 23, 2024 11:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Blockchain Life 2024
22  -  23   October
Dubai, UAE
World AI Show
24   October
Mumba, India
DCCI 2024 – Saudi Arabia
5  -  6   November
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   November
Virtual
EDUtech Asia
5  -  7   November
Singapore
EDUtech Asia
6  -  7   November
Singapore
CHO Digital Talent Summit
7   November
Singapore
CloudxPhil 2024
7   November
Manila, Philippines
3rd CHINA NUCLEAR ENERGY HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE
11  -  13   November
Shenzhen, China·
ADvance Pilipinas
15   November
Manila, Philippines
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets (Online Course)
18  -  21   November
Virtual
Customer Experience & Digital Innovation Leaders Exchange KSA 2024
19   November
Riyadh, KSA
OSEA 2024
19  -  21   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
CX Asia Week
19  -  22   November
Singapore
25th Edition BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit
20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
Payments Transformers
20   November
Singapore
Clean Cities and Urban Sustainability Forum 2024
20  -  21   November
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
The London EV Show 2024
26  -  28   November
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
27  -  28   November
London, UK
Future Sustainability Forum
4  -  5   December
Dubai, UAE
AVAR 2024
4  -  6   December
Chennai, India
Bitcoin Mena 2024
9  -  10   December
Abu Dhabi
World LNG Summit & Awards
9  -  12   December
Berlin, Germany
ASEAN Ceramics 2024
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
ASEAN Stone
11  -  13   December
Vietnam
Glasstech Asia 2024
11  -  13   December
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Asia Retail and eCommerce Innovation Summit Indonesia
22   January
Jakarta, Indonesia
12th Edition of IBEX INDIA
13  -  14   February
Mumbai, India
ASEAN OPEX 2024
18  -  19   February
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Solar & Storage Live Thailand
26  -  27   February
Bangkok, Thailand
Empowering Cyber Resilience
5  -  6   March
Hybrid
BuildTech Asia 2025
18  -  20   March
Singapore
inter airport Southeast Asia (IASEA)
24  -  25   March
Singapore
ITC Asia
3  -  5   June
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2024 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       