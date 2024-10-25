Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Kryterion Strengthens Japan Operations to Enhance Client Service Capabilities

TOKYO, October 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Kryterion Inc. announces the expansion of its Japan operations in an exciting move that will extend its software as a service (SaaS) certification and assessment software services for new and existing clients headquartered in Japan, reinforcing its commitment to client service excellence.

"Kryterion is set to be a premier provider of Japanese-language test delivery and locally staffed support services in Japan and for the international community," says William Dorman, Kryterion Chairman. "Simultaneously, we will introduce our highly secure, computer-based assessment management services to Japanese organizations serving the dynamic Japanese marketplace and the wider international community. Kryterion has a proven track record in transitioning from paper-based testing to computer-based testing and from onsite computer-based testing to secure, internet-based, proctored testing."

Kryterion is a leading SaaS digital test development and test delivery provider in international markets, with approximately 1000 test center affiliates. It introduced secure, online proctored (OLP) exam delivery with a lockdown browser in 2007 and today provides global assessment services support, including Japanese language testing in Japan. 

Kryterion a subsidiary of the Drake International Group, which, through its subsidiaries, possesses a presence in 13 countries, including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, New Zealand, and Australia. 

Currently, Drake International's largest subsidiary in Japan is Drake Business Services Asia (DBSA). Led by CEO Grant Mackenzie, the company has been active in Japan since 2017. DBSA is a leading managed services provider, offering complete outsourced management of non-core support functions to deliver measurable cost reductions and efficiency improvements.

According to Dorman, "The success of Drake Business Services Asia in Japan and across the region, coupled with growing acceptance of Kryterion's highly secure digital test development and test delivery services - especially in Japan's high technology sector - have prompted our decision to expand Kryterion's current presence in Japan dramatically."

Contact Information:

Yoshinori Nambo, Japan Sales Manager, Kryterion, Inc.
Email: ynambo@KryterionOnline.com Website: www.Kryterion.com  

Buzz Walker, Chief Revenue Officer,  Kryterion, Inc.
Email: bwalker@KryterionOnline.com Website: www.Kryterion.com 




